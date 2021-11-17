The Lumineers Share 'A.M. Radio' From Upcoming Album 'BRIGHTSIDE'

The Lumineers have announced the release of a third song "A.M. RADIO" from their eagerly awaited new album, BRIGHTSIDE. BRIGHTSIDE arrives Friday, January 14, 2022 via Dualtone in the U.S. & Canada and Decca Records for the rest of the world.

Pre-order the new single here.

"'A.M. Radio' features the biggest chorus we've ever recorded, while colliding with an intimate verse," says The Lumineers' singer-guitarist and co-founder Wesley Schultz, "The song is an anthem about the supernatural pull of one's calling in life - for Jeremiah and me, it was songs."

The 2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated band's fourth studio album, BRIGHTSIDE also includes the first single and title track, "BRIGHTSIDE," which is currently #1 on the Billboard AAA Radio Chart. It marks the 6th time the band has topped that chart. Dating to their first week atop AAA Chart in 2012, The Lumineers now boast the most #1's among all acts in that span. In addition to AAA, the song currently is #3 at Alternative Radio Airplay. The song also is #1 on Mediabase's AAA chart for a third consecutive week.

Produced by longtime collaborator Simone Felice and produced, mixed, and engineered by David Baron over two sessions in winter and spring 2021 at Baron's Sun Mountain Studios in bucolic Boiceville, NY, BRIGHTSIDE marks The Lumineers' first new music in more than two years as well as the band's most joyous and spontaneous piece of work thus far.

The nine-song collection sees The Lumineers' co-founders/co-songwriters Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites performing virtually all of the eclectic, effervescent instrumentation, with Baron on a wide variety of keyboards and backing vocals and more by Simone Felice, touring members Byron Isaacs and Lauren Jacobson, famed backing singer Cindy Mizelle (Bruce Springsteen, Dave Matthews Band), The Felice Brothers' James Felice, and acclaimed singer-songwriter Diana DeMuth.

Listen to the new single here: