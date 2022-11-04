The Lone Bellow Release New Album 'Love Songs for Losers'
It was recorded at the former Nashville home of the legendary Roy Orbison.
Acclaimed indie/folk force The Lone Bellow released today their anticipated new album Love Songs for Losers through Dualtone Music Group.
Their fifth full-length, Love Songs for Losers finds the beloved Nashville-by-way-of-Brooklyn trio striking out on their own for the first time and self-producing, a departure from their previous work with elite producers like Aaron Dessner (The National) and Dave Cobb. Recorded at the former Nashville home of the legendary Roy Orbison, Love Songs for Losers features their most expansive and eclectic body of work yet.
"I've always thought our music was so much bigger than anything we've shown on record before, and this time we turned over every stone until we got the songs exactly where they needed to be," the band stated. "Singing together night after night for a decade allows you to understand what your bandmates are capable of, in a way that no one else can. There are so many different qualities to our voices that had never been captured before, and producing this album ourselves was a nice opportunity to finally showcase that."
Throughout their lifespan as a band, The Lone Bellow have cast an indelible spell with their finespun songs of hard truth and unexpected beauty, frequently delivered in hypnotic three-part harmony. With Love Songs for Losers, they dreamt up a singular sound encompassing everything from arena-ready rock anthems to gorgeously sprawling Americana tunes. The result is an intimate meditation on the pain and joy and ineffable wonder of being human, at turns heartbreaking, irreverent, and sublimely transcendent.
After sketching the album's 11 songs in a nearby church, the band holed up for eight weeks at Orbison's house on Old Hickory Lake along with longtime bassist Jason Pipkin and drummer Julian Dorio. Co-produced by guitarist Brian Elmquist and Jacob Sooter, Love Songs for Losers also finds singer/multi-instrumentalist Kanene Donehey Pipkin taking the reins as vocal producer, expertly harnessing the rarefied vocal magic they've continually brought to stages around the world. The triumph of completing their first self-produced album marks the start of a thrilling new chapter in the band's journey, newly emboldened to create without limits.
In addition to the new album, lead singer Zach Williams and his wife Stacy are starring in the new TV series The Williams Family Cabin. Created by Chip & Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network, the first-time renovators learn that renovation is full of surprises as they transform a cabin just outside of Nashville into a creative retreat while balancing their full-time jobs and their four kids. The show is produced by York & Wilder and can be seen on Magnolia Network, discovery+, and HBO Max.
Catch The Lone Bellow on their extensive nationwide tour this fall/winter in support of the new album. For more information or to purchase tickets.
Listen to the new album here:
Tour Dates
11/04 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/05 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
11/06 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
11/10 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
11/11 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/13 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
11/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/16 - Portland, ME @ State Theater
11/17 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
11/18 - Fairfield, CT @ Warehouse
11/19 - Richmond, VA @ The National
01/26 - Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater
01/27 - Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre
01/28 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
01/29 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
01/31 - Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon
02/02 - Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre
02/03 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
02/04 - Breckenridge, CO @ Riverwalk Center
02/05 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
02/08 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
02/09 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
02/11 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
02/14 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theater
02/15 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ CPAC
02/16 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
02/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Photo Credit: Eric Ryan Anderseon
