The Lantern Tour II: Concerts for Migrant and Refugee Families Announce Award-Winning Lineup

On the heels of a summer that saw the Trump administration ramp up its attacks against families seeking safety at the southern U.S. border, the Women's Refugee Commission (WRC) today announced "The Lantern Tour II: Concerts for Migrant and Refugee Families," with the first two concerts taking place on Tuesday, November 5 at the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C., and on Wednesday, November 6 at The Town Hall in Manhattan.

Tickets go on sale at the Warner at 10 a.m. Friday, September 13, and at The Town Hall at noon that same day, with additional dates and venues to be announced throughout the coming year.

The nationwide tour will take place between fall of 2019 and summer of 2020, and reunites Grammy-nominated and award-winning musicians Emmylou Harris, Jackson Browne, and Steve Earle for the concert series to benefit WRC and its work on behalf of migrant and asylum-seeking families.

The Grammy-nominated and award-winning lineup for the fall dates include Emmylou Harris, Jackson Browne, Steve Earle, Patty Griffin, The Mastersons, Thao Nguyen, and David Pulkingham. Note that not all artists will appear on all dates.

"I am thrilled to be teaming up again with the Women's Refugee Commission," said lead tour musician Emmylou Harris, a supporter of the organization. "They are on the front lines in advocating for the safety of displaced women and children. It is my honor to continue this important partnership and to bring my music friends along for another powerful tour in the coming year."

WRC has a long history of documenting conditions for asylum-seeking women and children at the U.S. border and then advocating for their rights and protections. Since the Trump administration came into power, it has taken an even more robust leadership role in identifying human rights violations.

"The Women's Refugee Commission believes strongly in the power of art and advocacy and we are proud to launch The Lantern Tour II," said Sarah Costa, WRC executive director. "Music has long been an important part of advancing social change and we are thrilled to be partnering with such a spectacular group of talented musicians committed to social justice."

Over the last year, the Trump administration has continued to separate families seeking safety at the U.S. border with Mexico, severely curtailed the ability to make asylum claims at the border, and sought to indefinitely detain migrant and asylum-seeking children in detention centers.

"WRC is on the front lines fighting back against the administration's inhumane immigration policies," said Costa. "We go into detention centers to hear directly from women and children about how these policies are devastating their lives. Right now, more then ever, we need voices from across the country speaking out in support of human rights, which is why this tour is so important. Together, we can make a difference."





