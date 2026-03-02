The Irish Tenors to Play Spring 2026 U.S. Tour During America’s 250th Anniversary Celebration

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Irish Tenors will return to the United States this spring for a multi‑city concert tour, bringing their blend of Irish classics, folk favorites, and popular songs to audiences nationwide during America's 250th anniversary year. Tickets are now on sale here.

"As we return to the United States during the nation's 250th anniversary, my Irish tenor colleagues and I feel an extraordinary sense of connection given the strong ties between our native home of Ireland and America," said Mr. Kearns, a founding member of the group. Kearns said the Irish story is "deeply interwoven with the American story."

"As a Wexford native, I've always felt a deep pride, not only in President John F. Kennedy, who hailed from Wexford, but also in Commodore John Barry, another Wexford man, whose courage and leadership helped shape the United States at its very beginning. Commodore Barry's legacy as the Father of the American Navy is a powerful reminder of the many contributions the Irish have made to this nation for the past 250 years," Kearns added.

The Irish Tenors Spring 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Palm Beach, FL - March 5, 2026

Richmond, VA - March 8, 2026

Fairfield, CT - March 10, 2026

Port Washington, NY - March 11, 2026

Riverhead, NY - March 13, 2026

Wilmington, DE - March 14, 2026

Red Bank, NJ - March 15, 2026

Galveston, TX - March 17, 2026

Waterville, ME - March 20, 2026

About The Irish Tenors

﻿The Irish Tenors burst upon the scene with a pair of PBS television specials from Ireland, "The Irish Tenors: Live in Belfast," and "The Irish Tenors: Live in Dublin," followed by their third PBS special, "Ellis Island" in 2001 before a live American audience, with award-winning actor Martin Sheen as host. The Ellis Island recordings sold a million CDs and DVDs and ranked no.1 on Billboard's "Heatseekers" list.

In addition to appearances on popular television shows, such as "The Today Show," "Good Morning America," "Regis and Kelly," "Martha Stewart," and "A&E Breakfast with the Arts," The Irish Tenors are one of the best-selling acts to appear on QVC.

The Irish trio has performed with symphony orchestras in concert in some of the most prominent venues in America, from Radio City Music Hall to Madison Square Garden and Carnegie Hall, and The Hollywood Bowl.

Since their debut on the world stage, The Irish Tenors have interpreted a wide range of material, including such songs as "My Heart Will Go On" (from Titanic), "Fairytale Of New York" (previously recorded by Kirsty MacColl and The Pogues) and even Jimmy Kennedy's "South of The Border (Down Mexico Way)." These songs appear in their repertoire alongside classics like "Danny Boy," "Whiskey in the Jar," and "Fields of Athenry."