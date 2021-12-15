The Highway Women Share 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' Cover

The Highway Women debut with a new spin on "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" just in time for the holidays.

A lovely introduction to the new members of the group, this song features the unique voices of Gabrielle Vaughn, Alyssa Scott, and Jenane, before they all meld together in ethereal harmony.

The women are accompanied by pianist Damon Fitcher, from the first note a soft tone is set. The different textures of their voice shine separately and combine together perfectly to create an atmosphere of comfort and warmth.

The music video mirrors this beautifully. The girls often share intimate moments and knowing looks throughout the video. They display their connection of friendship and camaraderie fitting for a holiday paragon such as "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas." Every year artists attempt to capture magic in recreating songs such as this. Many try and most fail to leave their own footprint on these remakes. This cannot be said for The Highway Women. Their harmonies alone make this a stand out this holiday season.

Established in 2016, The Highway Women are an all-female, cross genre-blending band like no other. The newly developed band featuring Jenane, Alyssa Scott and Gabrielle Vaughn are ready to kick off 2022 with new music featuring their incredible harmonies and inspiring vocals. While the former band members focused on country music, the new ladies will lead their fans through pop, r&b and country blends.

They recently collaborated with The Bacon Brothers on an upcoming release and Kathy Sledge of "Sister Sledge" fame (both projects will release in 2022). While their backgrounds are different their blend is one of a kind. Jenane is a Georgia native, who made her way to Nashville and is a graduate of Belmont University. She is a pop/r&b singer and leads the group's vocal arrangements. Gabrielle Vaughn hails from Ohio and is also a graduate of Belmont University. Vaughn's music background is heavily influenced by Gaga, Amy Winehouse and other rock pop legends. Alyssa Scott is a Fargo, North Dakota transplant who calls Nashville home. Both Alyssa Scott. and Jenane are regulars on the local stages of Nashville.

In 2022 the band will be releasing all new music produced by legendary producer Joe Nicolo "The Butcher" (Philadelphia, PA).

Listen to the new cover here: