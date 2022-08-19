Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Higher Embark Fall 2022 National Tour in Support of New EP 'Elvis in Wonderland'

Tickets for the upcoming tour dates are available now.

Aug. 19, 2022  

Fans of Las Vegas natives The Higher no longer have to wait in anticipation to catch their favorite band on the road again. After releasing their debut single "Free Ride" in support of their newly announced EP Elvis in Wonderland this past Friday, the pop-rock four piece is pairing the celebration with a nine date coast-to-coast tour in November of 2022.

These newly announced tour dates follow The Higher's must-see festival appearances at Furnace Fest and When We Were Hungry on September 25 and October 21 of this year.

The band's fourth studio installment, Elvis in Wonderland, comes to DSPs everywhere October 14 via Secret Friends Music Group, and will be available on vinyl through Secret Friends Music Group, Take This To Heart Records and Parting Gift Records. Fans can now pre-order merchandise bundles with limited-supply vinyl variants in colors such as half gold/half bone with black splatter, orange crush with easter yellow & red splatter, neon yellow, and ultra clear with gold splatter.

The Higher rode the wave of pop-rock stardom in the early 2000's after sharing the stage with emo greats including Panic! At The Disco, Taking Back Sunday, Motion City Soundtrack, Silverstein, and more.

Their unique brand of rock fused with a hint of groove landed their fan-favorite On Fire LP a #9 spot on the Billboard Heatseekers Charts, on heavy rotation on multiple MTV channels, and on the radar of top tastemakers including SPIN, Kerrang!, Fuse, and more.

Now the Epitaph Records alumni are taking everything they know from the major stages of their early days to shine brighter than ever for their 2022 comeback. They are poised to share their first release since 2009, the Elvis In Wonderland EP coming out on October 14, 2022 via Secret Friends Music Group.

The new tracks encompass their rejuvenated sound and fresh era fusing elements of dance pop, emo, and R&B with a pop-punk edge. With Seth Trotter on vocals, Reggie Ragan on guitar and vocals, and George Lind rounding out the lineup on drums, The Higher is prepared to soar once again. Vinyl and pre-order bundles are available at thehighermusic.com.

The Higher's highly anticipated EP release Elvis In Wonderland will be available for streaming on October 14 via Secret Friends Music Group. Purchase tickets to see The Higher live this fall via the band's official website here.

The Higher US 2022 Tour Dates

with Anarbor, Animal Sun *

with The Ghost Club, Little Hag, Bad Luck ^

Sunday, September 25 - Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest

Friday, October 21 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Hungry Fest (EP Release Show)

Thursday, November 3 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Wasted Grain *

Friday, November 4 - Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues [Parish Room] *

Saturday, November 5 - San Diego, CA @ Showroom *

Sunday, November 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre *

Thursday, November 17 - Montclair, NJ @ Vestry Concerts (SOLD OUT) ^

Friday, November 18 - Asbury Park, NJ @ House Of Independents ^

Saturday, November 19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch ^




