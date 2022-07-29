The Head And The Heart Release Acoustic Versions of 'Every Shade of Blue' + 'Virginia (Wind In The Night)'

The Head And The Heart have revealed the acoustic versions of "Virginia (Wind In The Night)" and the title track of their latest studio album "Every Shade of Blue" on Reprise/Warner Records. Since the album's late April 2022 release, it has generated 25 million streams globally. Listen to the acoustic versions here.

Next week, The Head And The Heart will resume their Every Shade of Blue 2022 North American Tour. Special guests joining the band in select cities include Dawes and Shakey Graves. Tickets for all shows are now on sale.

To kick off this next leg of tour, the band has also announced they will partner with NoCap to live stream their August 2nd show at ACL LIVE! in Austin on August 2nd. Fans can sign up for exclusive access to the full live stream and Q&A with the band after the show here.

Every Shade of Blue was produced by GRAMMY-award winning songwriter, producer and engineer Jesse Shatkin (Sia, Pink, The Shins, Tegan and Sara) except for album tracks "Shadows", "Don't Show Your Weakness" and "Love We Make" which were produced by Andrew Sarlo (Big Thief, Wet), and "Paradigm", produced by John Hill and Sammy Witte (Florence + The Machine, Portugal The Man, Cage The Elephant), and mastered by Emily Lazar and Chris Allgood at The Lodge, NY.

Tracklist

Every Shade of Blue

Tiebreaker

Paradigm

Virginia (Wind In The Night)

Same Hurt

Hurts (But It Goes Away)

Don't Show Your Weakness

Love We Make

Starstruck

Love Me Still

Shut Up

Family Man

Taking My Time (Wrong Woman)

Enemy Lines

Shadows

GTFU

Every Shade Of Blue Tour 2022