The Head And The Heart Announce 2nd Annual Show at Seattle's Showbox Benefitting Rivers and Roads Foundation

For the second year in a row, The Head And The Heart have announced an intimate hometown show at Seattle’s Showbox on Friday, November 3.

Proceeds from the show will benefit the band’s Rivers and Roads Foundation, whose mission is to raise money for local Seattle-based music programs with an emphasis on equitable access to music education for youth, and mental health resources and support for musicians. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 6th at 10am PT and can be purchased here.

Along with the announcement of the show, the band have announced a second annual scavenger hunt for tickets to the show via the band’s Instagram. The scavenger hunt will take place Wednesday October 4th throughout the city of Seattle with local businesses participating in purchasing tickets to the event as sponsors and hiding them in their establishment for fans to find.

Last year at the inaugural Rivers And Roads Foundation Fundraiser the band raised nearly $100,000 with funds going to four different local Seattle beneficiaries: Arts Corp, Community School of West Seattle, SMooCh, and SMASH SEATTLE.

With regards to the latter, the band also proudly joined fellow Seattle music community members Stone Gossard, Susan Silver, Lily Cornell Silver and Maggie Savarino as co-founders of the Musicians Mental Health & Wellness Fund at SMASH to help remove obstacles to care and support.

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez