The Head And The Heart Announce 2023 US Tour Dates Including Co-Headline Tours with Father John Misty & The Revivalists

The Head And The Heart have announced an exciting run of tour dates of 2023 including co-headline tours with Father John Misty and The Revivalists, a special performance at Red Rocks and performances at festivals all over the country including Innings Festival, Bear Shadow Festival, BeachLife Festival, Railbird Festival, and Beach Road Weekend Festival.

The Head And The Heart and Father John Misty co-headlining summer theater and amphitheater tour begins Friday, August 4th in Salt Lake City, UT and runs through Monday, August 21st and Tuesday, August 22nd with a two-night stand in Madison, WI at The Sylvee.

The tour will feature support from Miya Folick on select dates. Fan presales begin Wednesday, February 22nd at 10am local time and run through Thursday, February 23rd (at 10pm local) with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday, February 24th (at 10am local).

The co-headline tour with The Revivalists will kick off on Friday, June 30th in Kansas City, MO and runs through Saturday, July 15th with stops at Columbia, MD's Merriweather Post Pavilion, Raleigh's Red Hat Amphitheater, Philadelphia's Skyline Stage at the Mann, and more. The tour will feature support from Jamie Wyatt for select dates.

Last week, The Head And The Heart announced that former founding band member Josiah Johnson will fill in for Charity Thielen for the majority tour dates and festival dates leading up to the June 29th Red Rocks show, which he will play alongside Charity and the rest of the band, marking the first time in nearly a decade that full and original band line up has performed on stage together. Read more in an Instagram post here.

2023 North American Tour Dates

2/26 - Tempe, AZ - Innings Festival

3/4 - San Antonio, TX - The Espee

3/11 - Charleston, SC - The Riviera

4/29 - Scaly Mountain, NC - Bear Shadow Festival

5/7 - Redondo Beach, CA - BeachLife Festival

6/4 - Lexington, KY - Railbird Festival

6/29 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre SOLD OUT

6/30 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre &^

7/1 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater &^

7/3 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre &^

7/5 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion &^

7/6 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater &^

7/8 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion &^

7/9 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage &

7/12 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at the Mann &^

7/14 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater &^

7/15 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion &^

8/4 - Salt Lake City, UT - TBD #!

8/5 - Missoula, MT - Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater #!

8/6 - Spokane, WA - Pavilion at Riverfront #!

8/8 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Amphitheater #!

8/9 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater #!

8/12 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas !

8/13 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl #!

8/15 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater #!

8/16 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater #!

8/18 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater # !

8/19 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater # !

8/20 - Columbia, MO - 9th Street Summerfest # !

8/21 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee # !

8/22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee # !

8/25 - Vineyard Haven, MA - Beach Road Weekend Festival

8/26 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University at Riverfront Park

& w/ Revivalists

# w/ Father John Misty

! w/ Miya Folick

^ w/ Jamie Wyatt