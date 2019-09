The HU Kick Off First-Ever North American Tour

THE HU triumphantly kicked off their debut three-month headlining tour across North America with the first of nine sold-out shows last night in Minneapolis, thrilling audiences with their one-of-a-kind style of 'hunnu rock'--a combination of American heavy rock played with traditional Mongolian instruments and guttural throat singing that is featured on their debut album, THE GEREG, out tomorrow, Friday, September 13 via Eleven Seven Music.



The Mongolian-based rock sensation will continue to make their mark as newly appointed Cultural Envoy of Mongolia representatives as they perform at several of the fall's biggest music festivals-Riot Fest (Chicago), Aftershock Festival (Sacramento) and Las Rageous (Las Vegas)-alongside sold-out dates in major cities including: Montreal, Quebec City, Washington, D.C., Denver, Los Angeles, Columbus, Indianapolis and San Francisco.

THE HU have achieved viral online success with their captivating and cinematic videos for the album's singles "Wolf Totem," "Yuve Yuve Yu" and "The Great Chinggis Khaan" which combined have logged over 40 million views to date and were filmed at historic locations in their home country.

Catch THE HU on tour in North America:

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Minneapolis, MN

Fine Line Music Café (SOLD OUT)

Friday, September 13, 2019

Milwaukee, WI

The Rave

Saturday, September 14, 2019

Chicago, IL

Riot Fest

Sunday, September 15, 2019

Detroit, MI

El Club

Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Cleveland, OH

Grog Shop

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Toronto, ON

The Opera House

Thursday, September 19, 2019

Montreal, QC

L'Astral (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, September 21, 2019

Quebec City, QC

Le D'Auteuil (SOLD OUT)

Monday, September 23, 2019

Boston, MA

Paradise Rock Club

Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Brooklyn, NY

Warsaw

Thursday, September 26, 2019

Washington, DC

Black Cat (SOLD OUT)

Friday, September 27, 2019

Asbury Park, NJ

The Stone Pony

Saturday, September 28, 2019

Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Soundstage

Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Salt Lake City, UT

The Complex - The Grand

Thursday, October 3, 2019

Denver, CO

Oriental Theater (SOLD OUT)

Friday, October 5, 2019

Santa Fe, NM

Armory for the Arts

Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Phoenix, AZ

Crescent Ballroom

Thursday, October 10, 2019

San Diego, CA

The Observatory North Park

Friday, October 11, 2019

Joshua Tree, CA

Joshua Tree Music Festival

Saturday, October 12, 2019

Los Angeles, CA

Teragram (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, October 13, 2019

Sacramento, CA

Aftershock

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Portland, OR

Roseland Theater

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Seattle, WA

Paramount Theatre

Saturday, October 19, 2019

Las Vegas, NV

Las Rageous Rock Festival

Monday, October 21, 2019

El Paso, TX

Lowbrow Palace

Tuesday, October 22, 2019

San Antonio, TX

Paper Tiger

Thursday, October 24, 2019

Dallas, TX

Trees

Friday, October 25, 2019

Houston, TX

Warehouse Live

Sunday, October 27, 2019

Austin, TX

Emo's

Monday, October 28, 2019

Fort Smith, AK

Temple Live

Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Lawrence, KS

Granada Theater

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

St Louis, MO

Firebird

Saturday, November 2, 2019

Nashville, TN

Exit/In

Sunday, November 3, 2019

Atlanta, GA

Terminal West

Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Orlando, FL

The Social

Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Culture Room

Thursday, November 7, 2019

Tampa, FL

The Orpheum

Sunday, November 10, 2019

Charlotte, NC

The Underground

Monday, November 11, 2019

Richmond, VA

Broadberry

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Philadelphia, PA

Theatre of Living Arts

Sunday, November 17, 2019

New York, NY

Bowery Ballroom

Monday, November 18, 2019

Pittsburgh, PA

Mr. Small's Theatre

Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Columbus, OH

The Basement (SOLD OUT)

Thursday, November 21, 2019

Cincinnati, OH

Taft Theatre

Friday, November 22, 2019

Louisville, KY

Zanzabar

Saturday, November 23, 2019

Indianapolis, IN

Hi-Fi Indy (SOLD OUT)

Monday, November 25, 2019

Des Moines, IA

Wooly's

Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Omaha, NE

The Waiting Room Lounge

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Colorado Springs, CO

Black Sheep

Sunday, December 1, 2019

San Francisco, CA

Independent (SOLD OUT)

Monday, December 2, 2019

San Jose, CA

The Ritz

Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Ventura, CA

The Majestic Ventura Theatre

Thursday, December 5, 2019

Santa Ana, CA

The Observatory OC

Friday, December 6, 2019

Pomona, CA

Glass House

Saturday, December 7, 2019

Las Vegas, NV

Brooklyn Bowl





