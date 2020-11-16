The GroovaLottos Release New Holiday Song 'Xmas Morning'

The GroovaLottos are currently in the studio working on a remix EP and follow-up album to their 2017, multi Grammy-nominated debut, "Ask Yo Mama".

Soon to join the ranks of "Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer" as a quirky Christmas favorite is the new and original, "Xmas Morning" by The GroovaLottos.

"Xmas Morning" made its debut six years ago, when Mwalim and ZYG 808 (who was eleven at the time) wrote it as a song to include at a holiday party sing-along. The GroovaLottos subsequently performed it at winter gigs and finally dropped it as a record this year. "When I was little, Pop would tell me not to eat yellow snow, not even on Christmas morning," laughed ZYG. "The song is simply a story about not falling for the hype that surround things in general."

"Xmas Morning" was recorded and produced at Polyphonic Studios in Buzzard's Bay where the GroovaLottos are the house session band. "Xmas Morning" can be purchased on Bandcamp or get a free copy from http://tinyurl.com/tgxmasmorning

The GroovaLottos are available for interviews are currently working on an EP of remixes called "Mama's Hamper" and a follow-up album to their 2017, multi- Grammy nominated release, "Ask Yo Mama".

