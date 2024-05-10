The Greeting Committee Drop Single 'Cyclical' Ahead of New LP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kansas City's indie-rock band The Greeting Committee (540k monthly Spotify listeners) have unleashed their latest single, “Cyclical.” The breezy yet vulnerable track comes from the band’s upcoming new album, Everyone’s Gone and I Know I’m The Cause, set for release on June 21.



On “Cyclical,” frontwoman Addie Sartino gets personal as her auratic vocals lead amongst gentle guitars and guiding drums, reflecting on the tedious cycle of family trauma. While the single is socially buoyant, the lyrics question how to break out of imposed habits and create a new reality for one’s life. “‘Cyclical,’ talks about being stuck in a horrible cycle,” Sartino says. “It’s me seeing a pattern and doing the brave and hard thing by cutting certain habits or people out of my life. It might suck, but that’s what growing up and healing is and that’s what needed to happen for everybody.”



The Greeting Committee will also be embarking on a massive US tour this summer to celebrate the new album. Tickets for all shows are on sale now and available here.

There comes a time in every band where a pivotal moment arises: a crossroads where they must choose between the safer, familiar path or dare to break out of their comfort zone and strive for something different. After a decade as a group, two studio albums, countless tours and beyond, The Greeting Committee decided a change wasn’t just needed — it was required to keep going. “I was 15 when the band started and I feel like I’ve lived several different lives since then,” explains lead singer Addie Sartino. “Your brain fully develops at 25 and I feel like I woke up with the realization that there were things that weren’t good for me. I’m still grieving it all and processing everything that has happened in the last year and a half.” The catalyst of that grief resulted in The Greeting Committee’s third studio album, Everyone’s Gone and I Know I’m The Cause.



After grappling with the crucial decision to pursue a lineup change for a new creative direction, the band ultimately decided to make the leap. Now consisting of founding members Addie Sartino and Pierce Turcotte, joined by longtime member Noah Spencer and newcomer Micah Ritchie, The Greeting Committee’s 10-track record charts the band’s evolution over the years while also serving as a reintroduction. As they return with a fresh sound, the new album meticulously balances vulnerability and self-reflection after experiencing their share of grief and loss. The result is a kaleidoscope of emotions amidst punchy pop tracks and captivating anthems; each song reflecting the mindset that Addie and Pierce were experiencing through their growing pains. Overall, the creation of Everyone’s Gone and I Know I’m The Cause became a lesson in reclaiming the band — all due to Sartino and Turcotte chipping away at the past version of what the band was. The overarching theme that ties the record together is how, despite knowing you’re deciding for the greater good, the process can still be debilitating. The new project strives to revel in the beauty and the benefit that comes with loss.



Following the release of their previous albums and EPs, a lineup change, parting ways with their longtime manager, and personal grief and breakups, Sartino and Turcotte were ready to create an album of songs that just “feel good.” Ultimately, The Greeting Committee hopes that the concept of change becomes a constant in the band’s DNA; that they are forever growing as a band, feeling things as they come, and creating music that matters as much to them as it does to their listeners. “I lived in fear for so long, I grew up inside of it,” says Sartino. “I was afraid if I didn’t hold tightly enough, if I didn’t struggle enough, if I didn’t sacrifice enough that I wouldn’t be enough. And if I couldn’t be enough then how could I ever deserve this? But I promise you, the things and the people that are meant for you will always believe you are enough.”

Tour Dates:

July 9 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade Hall

July 10 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

July 12 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

July 13 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

July 16 Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live

July 17 Boston, MA @ Sinclair

July 19 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

July 20 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

July 21 Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

July 23 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

July 24 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

July 26 OKC, OK @ Resonant Head

July 27 Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips FTW

July 28 Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

July 30 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent

July 31 San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room House of Blues

Aug 2 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Aug 3 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Aug 4 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Aug 6 Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

Aug 7 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore

Aug 8 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Aug 10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

Aug 11 Denver, CO @ Bluebird

Photo Credit: Tyler Krippaehne

Comments