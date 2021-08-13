The Gramophones Return With Indie Folk New Single 'You Might Be Right'

Bringing together the soul of contemporary folk and one of the most promising voices of the genre in Latin America, The Gramophones' marriage to Beatriz Roque's vocals mark the band's mature moment and unique identity. The new single "You Might Be Right" talks about a couple who are not satisfied with their current situation, and it's kind of a request for help that they make to each other in order to improve the relationship and get out of this situation, which seems to be bad, but there is a solution: Just help yourself.

In addition to the perfect match between the two, the single also features meticulous production by six-time Grammy nominees Eric Yoshino. All this adding to a full-bodied, real and authentic sound of the best of Indie-Folk.

The São Paulo band The Gramophones emerged in 2010 with the union between guitarist and pianist Brunno Cunha and vocalist Felipe Rangel. It all started when, during a trip to the countryside with Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Raconteurs and The Black Crowes, they discovered a common desire to turn the page of their teenage bands in search of authentic rock, consistent and true.

The project materialized in the studio, in 2011, with the first compositions recorded for the debut album "Down By The Countryside", released in 2012. Then, the duo decided to count on the entry of drummer J. Monaco, who accompanied them across the state at more than 50 shows. The band's rise to the media spotlight was marked by the release of the video for "Mistress Hips" (directed by César Ovalle and Otavio Sousa), broadcast by MTV and Multishow.

In 2014, the band released their second album "No One Believes You When You Lie", which featured numerous special guests such as Thiago Guerra (Fresno) on drums, Rafael Mimi (Nx Zero/Trago) on guitar and Joe Gomes (Pitty) on the bass. And in the same growing season, in 2016, they even released a song exclusively for the renowned Sofar Sounds project.

Now, after a hiatus of 4 years, in search of new influences and sounds, the band resurfaces with recently released acoustic folk singles. Result of the recent introspective experience in times of pandemic combined with the desire to get together and continue the search for the sound that motivated them in the beginning.