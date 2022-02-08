The Grahams Announce 'Live at Luck Mansion' EP

The Grahams, lifelong musical and life partners, are pleased to announce the release of Live at Luck Mansion, a 4 song EP recorded live in front of an intimate audience during AMERICANAFEST '21 in conjunction with Luck Presents.

Last September, Luck Presents, creators of Luck Reunion, teamed up with The Grahams for a studio takeover at 3Sirens, a state of the art recording space owned by the duo that has the soul of a 1920's social salon. Over the course of 3 days, AMERICANAFEST artists including Allison Russell, Marcus King Band, Sierra Ferrell, and more played sets for a few lucky music fans which were recorded and then released by Luck in the months that followed.

The Grahams' session release, just in time for Valentine's day, is an ode to love and its many forms as all 4 tracks were written with a specific person near and dear to The Grahams' musical and actual family in mind. Click here to pre-save Live at Luck Mansion ahead of its February 18 release.

The EP's focus track, "Searching the Milky Way," is dedicated to the late great producer, Richard Swift. The band was in production on their most recent full length album, Kids Like Us, with Swift at his National Freedom studio when he passed.

"This is a song for and about Richard Swift," says the duo. "It was the last song we wrote for the album. We finished it just a short time before he passed away. He never got to hear the lyrics. We were lucky to know and love him, he was magic."

The song "Don't Give Your Heart Away" is dedicated to The Grahams' daughter, "Beyond the Palisades" is a song celebrating life itself and the long history of friendship between The Grahams and their lifelong co-writer Bryan McCann, and "Lay Me Down" looks inward at the love shared between Doug and Alyssa Graham.