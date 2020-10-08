The Ford Digital Festival Presents LIVING RESISTANCE

The series includes multi-disciplinary performances, workshops and conversations combined into a multi-hour video production.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic's Ford Digital Festivals are curator-led virtual programs offering an in-depth exploration of a single theme through multi-disciplinary performances, workshops and conversations combined into a multi-hour video production.

Living Resistance is co-curated by plant-based catering company Todo Verde founder Jocelyn Ramírez and explores holistic health in Los Angeles, inviting audiences to learn from the contemporary practitioners and activists who are making strides in the wellness of their communities.

Living Resistance offers a dive into the history of community farming and food justice, sharing in activities around physical and mental space, nurturing bodies with nutritious fuel and finding movement in music, dance, and yoga. Every body is invited to participate in creating a sense of home and belonging in a world where self-love, acceptance, and freedom can feel like radical acts of resistance.

La Loba Loca, a queer herbalist and educator, will set the tone for the evening and will cleanse the "digital stage." They will also host a workshop on native plants from their garden in North Hollywood, CA.

Leah Gallegos, co-founder of People's Yoga, will guide viewers through a grounding breathwork workshop.

A panel conversation moderated by Jocelyn Ramírez, touching on ways to heal minds, bodies and spirits through alterNative approaches, features Culinary Anthropologist Claudia Serrato, Trauma Therapist and Founder of Latinx Therapy Adriana Alejandre and Medicine Maker for Ojos de La Sol Dania Cabello.

Jocelyn Ramírez creates and shares the recipe for a Three Sisters Salad using beans, corn and squash.

Taller Bula, a project of Peace Inside Out, will lead a Bomba performance, a traditional song and dance form from Puerto Rico with deep African (Congolese) roots.

Erica Rey, a member of Dancing Diaspora Collective, will create a body-based offering rooted in ancestral healing and radical belonging to the music of Lebanon-based indie-rock band Mashrou' Leila.

Yesika Salgado, a two-time National Poetry Slam finalist and the recipient of the 2020 International Latino Book Award in Poetry for her latest book, Hermosa, will share her poetry, touching on family, her culture, her city and her fat brown body.

The evening will be closed by Graciela Zapata, offering a healing and calming soundbath.

Vendors for the Virtual Marketplace will include merchandise, books, herb blends and sprays from Yesika Salgado, People's Yoga, La Loba, Latinx Therapy, Todo Verde and Nalgona Positivity Pride.

