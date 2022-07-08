Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Faim Release Sophomore Album 'Talk Talk'

The sophomore album from the Australian four-piece rock band is out now via BMG. 

Jul. 8, 2022  

Talk Talk, the sophomore album from Australian four-piece rock band The Faim is out now via BMG.

Talk Talk, the follow-up to the band's 2019 debut State Of Mind, touches on themes of nostalgia, celebration, escapism, and self-discovery.

Recorded between Los Angeles, Melbourne, and Perth, The Faim worked with several producers on Talk Talk including Zakk Cervini (Bring Me The Horizon, Yungblud, Machine Gun Kelly), Erik Ron (Panic! At the Disco, Godsmack, Set It Off), and Matthew Pauling (Palaye Royale, 5 Seconds of Summer, State Champs) to showcase the band's vast range of styles and tones.

The album features the adrenaline-charged single "The Hills," and the self-produced track "Me Because Of You" both of which are climbing international radio charts. The album also features the celebratory "ERA," the captivating track "The Alchemist," the driving pop-rock anthem "Ease My Mind," and the upbeat pop-rock track "Flowers" which showcases the personalities behind each of the bands' instruments.

Known for non-stop touring and playing hundreds of shows, The Faim are currently finishing up a very successful UK & EU run after the pandemic lull which included performances at major festivals Rock am Ring, Download Festival, Rock in Werchter, La Nuit De l'Erdre, Musilac, and more. On July 15, the band will embark on an Australian tour beginning in their hometown of Perth.

THE FAIM TOUR DATES
7/8 Musilac 2022 Aix-Les-Bains, FR
7/10 Les Déferlantes Festival Céret, FR
7/15 Vision Studios (All Ages) Perth, AUS
7/16 Jack Rabbit Slims Perth, AUS
7/21 Brightside Brisbane, AUS
7/22 Newcastle Hotel Newcastle, AUS
7/23 Lansdowne Hotel Sydney, AUS
7/24 La La La's Wollongong, AUS
7/29 Transit Bar Canberra, AUS
7/30 Evelyn Hotel Melbourne, AUS
7/31 Enigma Bae Adelaide, AUS

