The Driver Era Release First Live Album 'Live at the Greek'

Alt-pop duo consisting of brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch, THE DRIVER ERA release their first live album, live at the greek. In addition to the digital release of the album, the band also released custom box sets, a physical CD with an A5 casebound 52 page book, and a double LP with a 32 page booklet. All are available now.

live at the greek immortalizes THE DRIVER ERA's June 11, 2023 sold-out performance at the legendary Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. Consisting of a career-spanning setlist including songs such as “Preacher Man,” “Afterglow,” and hit single “A Kiss,” the monumental show was one of the duo's largest headlining performances to date. The duo recently treated fans to a professionally-filmed live video of show-closer “A Kiss,” letting fans re-live the unparalleled live experience THE DRIVER ERA creates for their shows. 

On live at the greek, lead singer Ross Lynch shares, “All the years it has taken us to get here, from being signed to parting ways with our label to rebranding and creating THE DRIVER ERA has been a journey. We went all the way back down to playing little clubs, and then we just worked our way back up to The Greek and it feels…crazy.”  

Reflecting on the band's 2023 tour as a whole, he continues, “These are fans that will come to ten shows a tour and we'll see them back to back to back. All the people showing up at the airport, all the people coming to the meet and greets means a lot to us. We've never been a band that's been played a lot on the radio, but we've always had this tight-knit group of fans. I feel really really grateful for them as they are quite literally making our dreams come true.”   

Brother Rocky Lynch adds, “I love playing live shows and I love playing at the Greek theatre. Listen to this live album with some headphones or in your car and you'll feel like you're there.”

With over 450 million global streams to date, 50 million YouTube views, and 31 million combined social followers, THE DRIVER ERA have solidified themselves as a driving force in the alt-pop space. Their first release, the catchy 2018 single “Preacher Man,” became an instant hit and is one of the duo's most popular songs to date.

Following the release of their widely-praised third album last year, Summer Mixtape, the band embarked on a massive sold-out world tour, selling over 120,000 tickets and performing in major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, London, São Paolo, Osaka, and Sydney.

On October 20th, they released their latest single, “Rumors,” which has earned over 1.3 million streams on Spotify alone since its release. An accompanying music video was released in November and has gained nearly a million views.

2023 proved to be an impressive touring year for the band – in addition to concluding a major headlining tour, they performed sets at internationally renowned festivals such as Mad Cool Festival in Spain and Lollapalooza Paris. Stateside, they played festivals including Wonderbus Festival in Columbus, OH and Oceans Calling in Ocean City, MD.

2024 is shaping up to be another big year, with THE DRIVER ERA slated to perform at Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil. Full list of dates below, and tickets can be found HERE. Stay tuned for more from The Driver Era.

THE DRIVER ERA live dates

March 16 - San Isidro, Argentina @ Lollapalooza Argentina

March 17 - Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile

March 24 - São Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brasil

About THE DRIVER ERA

The band, which consists of brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch, aren't new to the industry by any means. Since their debut single ‘Preacher Man' in 2018, they have amassed over 450M streams and garnered over 31M combined followers across social media. With their signature sound and larger-than-life live show, THE DRIVER ERA has been praised by the likes of Rolling Stone, PAPER, MTV, and many others.

Their studio albums are only one half of what makes THE DRIVER ERA special. From their beginnings as members of the band R5, the duo are veterans when it comes to touring. Known for creating a live show that doubles as a party, the band has sold out shows across the globe — reaching everywhere from Asia to the U.S. to Europe and South America (and everywhere else in between).

In addition to being a dynamic and talented musician, Ross is also an acclaimed actor, starring in Netflix's ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the biopic ‘My Friend Dahmer' and more. He was most recently featured in the viral music video for Troye Sivan's, “One Of Your Girls.”

Photo Credit: Brayten Bowers



