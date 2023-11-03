The Driver Era Announce First Live Album 'Live at the Greek'

"Live at The Greek" is set to be released on December 8.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 4 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards

The Driver Era Announce First Live Album 'Live at the Greek'

Alt-pop duo consisting of brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch, The Driver Era announce their first live album, live at the greek, to be released on December 8th. In addition to digital release of the album, the band will also be releasing custom box sets,a physical CD with an A5 casebound 52 page book, and a double LP with a 32 page book. All are available for pre-order now HERE.

live at the greek immortalizes The Driver Era's June 11, 2023 sold-out performance at the legendary Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. Consisting of a career-spanning setlist including songs such as “Preacher Man,” “Afterglow,” and hit single “A Kiss,” the monumental show was one of the duo's largest headlining performances to date. With the album, fans can experience the excitement and unparalleled energy of their favorite moments from the show all over again.

On live at the greek, lead singer Ross Lynch shares, “All the years it has taken us to get here, from being signed to parting ways with our label to rebranding and creating The Driver Era has been a journey. We went all the way back down to playing little clubs, and then we just worked our way back up to The Greek and it feels…crazy.”  

Regarding the band's tour as a whole, he continues, “These are fans that will come to ten shows a tour and we'll see them back to back to back. All the people showing up at the airport, all the people coming to the meet and greets means a lot to us. We've never been a band that's been played a lot on the radio, but we've always had this tight-knit group of fans. I feel really really grateful for them as they are quite literally making our dreams come true.”  

With over 450 million global streams to date, 50 million YouTube views, and 31 million combined social followers, The Driver Era have solidified themselves as a driving force in the alt-pop space. Their first release, the catchy 2018 single “Preacher Man,” became an instant hit and is one of the duo's most popular songs to date.

Following the release of their widely-praised third album last year, Summer Mixtape, the band embarked on a massive sold-out world tour, selling over 120,000 tickets and performing in major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, London, São Paolo, Osaka, and Sydney. On October 20th, they released their latest single, “Rumors,” which has gained nearly half a million streams on Spotify alone since its release. Fans can expect an accompanying music video in the near future.

2023 proved to be an impressive touring year for the band – in addition to concluding a major headlining tour, they performed sets at internationally renowned festivals such as Mad Cool Festival in Spain and Lollapalooza Paris. Stateside, they played festivals including Wonderbus Festival in Columbus, OH and Oceans Calling in Ocean City, MD. Stay tuned for more from The Driver Era.

About The Driver Era

The band, which consists of brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch, aren't new to the industry by any means. Since their debut single ‘Preacher Man' in 2018, they have amassed over 450M streams and garnered over 31M combined followers across social media. With their signature sound and larger-than-life live show, The Driver Era has been praised by the likes of Rolling Stone, PAPER, MTV, and many others.

Their studio albums are only one half of what makes The Driver Era special. From their beginnings as members of the band R5, the duo are veterans when it comes to touring. Known for creating a live show that doubles as a party, the band has sold out shows across the globe — reaching everywhere from Asia to the U.S. to Europe and South America (and everywhere else in between).

In addition to being a dynamic and talented musician, Ross is also an acclaimed actor, starring in Netflix's ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the biopic ‘My Friend Dahmer' and more. He was most recently featured in the viral music video for Troye Sivan's, “One Of Your Girls.”

Photo Credit: Brayten Bowers



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Almost Monday Chase the Summer Sun With New Single Sweet Feelings Photo
Almost Monday Chase the Summer Sun With New Single 'Sweet Feelings'

Almost Monday releases their new single 'Sweet Feelings' to chase the summer sun. Don't miss this catchy and upbeat track that will make you feel good. Comprised of Dawson Daugherty (vocals), Cole Clisby (guitar) and Luke Fabry (bass), almost monday capture the feeling of longing for the simplicity of a California afternoon on “sweet feelings.”

2
Habitatt Release 3-Track See EP Photo
Habitatt Release 3-Track 'See' EP

Exploring melodic territories, the title track meanders across an undulating sonic pathway, combining soaring notes and vocals with dance-ready basslines. Entering a mystical realm, Terminal D sets a poignant tone with isolated piano keys and sparse percussion. Introducing intricate drum patterns

3
Video: Brenda Lee Drops Rockin Around The Christmas Tree Visual Photo
Video: Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual

Rock and Roll Hall and Country Music Hall of Famer Brenda Lee is celebrating her signature song, “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” on the 65th Anniversary of the holiday classic. Written by Johnny Marks, who wrote many of the holiday standards, the song was released when Lee was just 13 years old. Watch the new video!

4
Kimberly Dawn Brings In The Holiday Spirit With New Album Wishin For Christmas Photo
Kimberly Dawn Brings In The Holiday Spirit With New Album 'Wishin' For Christmas'

This holiday season, Kimberly had the honor of collaborating with legendary producer Kent Wells to create a beautiful blend of classic and contemporary Christmas music. Kent Wells' impressive portfolio includes working with renowned artists like Dolly Parton, Kat Elfman, Ashton Brooke Gill, and many others.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SPAMALOT
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
I NEED THAT