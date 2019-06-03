The Doobie Brothers Announce Additional 2019 Headline Dates

Critically-acclaimed rock band The Doobie Brothers - known for their harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll set - announced today 7 additional headline tour dates for 2019. The shows kick off September 22 in El Paso, Texas, and run through November 15 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 7. Limited VIP packages will be available.

The announcement follows the news that the band's historic return to the Beacon Theatre for the first time in 25 years to perform its landmark albums, Toulouse Street and The Captain and Me, will be released on June 28 in 2CD, 2CD/DVD, and Blue-ray versions which are available for pre-order here. The Doobie Brothers: Live From The Beacon Theatre features hits and fan favorites and offers fans an opportunity to hear deep cuts and songs never before performed live by the band. The amazing live concert experience will premiere on PBS stations in June 2019 (check local listings). Exclusive Live From The Beacon Theatre merchandise and bundles are also available in The Doobie Brothers Official Online Store.

Tickets for the new headline tour dates go on sale starting Friday, June 7 on https://thedoobiebrothers.com/events. Principle members of the band, Tom Johnston, Patrick Simmons, and John McFee, are available for interviews.



THE DOOBIE BROTHERS have been delivering mind-blowing, roots-based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll for more than four decades, selling more than 48 million albums and winning four GRAMMY® Awards. Boasting one of the most loyal fan bases in music, The Doobie Brothers continue to write and record new material and tour the world. The band will join Santana for an extensive tour across the U.S. this summer. Their No. 1 singles "Black Water" and "What a Fool Believes," both gold, lead a catalog of indelible songs that include: "Listen to the Music," "China Grove," "Jesus Is Just All Right," "Rockin' Down the Highway," "Long Train Runnin'," "Take Me In Your Arms," "Takin' it to the Streets," "Minute by Minute," "You Belong to Me," "The Doctor" and more. In all, the Doobies have tallied up five top 10 singles and 16 top 40 hits. Beginning with their multi-million-selling sophomore collection Toulouse Street, the Doobies have 3 multi-platinum, 7 platinum, and 14 Gold albums. Best of the Doobies has sold more than 12 million copies - a rare "diamond record."



For more information on The Doobie Brothers, visit the band's website.





NEW HEADLINE TOUR DATES

Sept 22 - Plaza Theatre PAC - El Paso, TX

Oct 1 - Orpheum Theatre - Omaha, NE

Oct 2 - Swiftel Center - Brookings, SD

Oct 3 - Civic Memorial Auditorium - Fargo, ND

Nov 12 - Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center - Atlanta, GA

Nov 13 - St. Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL

Nov 15 - Mahaffey Theater - St. Petersburg, FL





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You