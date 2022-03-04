The Dip Releases New Album 'Sticking With It'

Sticking With It, the anticipated new album from Seattle-based seven-piece band The Dip, is out today via Dualtone Records-the band's first release in partnership with the label.

Produced by the band and recorded at their self-made studio in Seattle's Central District, Sticking With It is an intimate examination of the human heart. Reflecting on matters both timely and irrefutably timeless, the record captures the mood of the current moment while simultaneously offering a much-needed escape. Across its eleven tracks, Sticking With Itencapsulates the contagious energy of The Dip's live shows and builds on their breakthrough grassroots success, which already includes over 100 million streams to-date.

Known for their electrifying performances, the band will kick off their extensive headline tour this weekend with shows at Seattle's Showbox at the Market tonight (sold out) and tomorrow. Additional tour stops include Boston's Paradise, New York's Bowery Ballroom (two nights, both sold out), Washington, DC's Black Cat, Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl, Minneapolis' Fine Line, Chicago's Thalia Hall, San Francisco's The Independent (two nights) and Los Angeles' Lodge Room among many others. The band will also join Lake Street Dive for a series of shows this year and will perform at Bonnaroo in June. See below for the complete itinerary. Tickets can be found here.

Reflecting on the new album, drummer Jarred Katz shares, "It's really important to us to catch those lightning-in-a-bottle moments when you can feel the momentum of a song taking shape...one of the main goals for the album was to create that feeling of all of us in a room together, instead of worrying too much about everything lining up perfectly," while lead singer Tom Eddy adds, "With the lyrics I tried to evoke certain emotions that aren't often showcased in popular music, with the hope that people will come away feeling validated or understood."

In addition to The Dip-Eddy (vocals, guitar), Katz (drums), Brennan Carter (trumpet), Levi Gillis (tenor sax), Mark Hunter (bass), Jacob Lundgren (guitar) and Evan Smith (baritone sax)-Sticking With It also features F.A.M.E.'S. Studio Orchestra, a Macedonia-based string ensemble, and background vocals from Vanessa Bryan, Dasha Chadwick and Nic Jackson.

Listen to the new album here:

