The Dandy Warhols Announce 2024 North American Spring Tour

Following the release of their propulsive new single "The Summer of Hate" and its A.I.-generated, ground-breaking freaky three minutes of science fiction cinema, rockers THE DANDY WARHOLS have announced a Spring 2024 tour of North America.

Kicking off on March 4th at DC's 9:30 Club, The Dandy Warhols will circle the continent with shows in Boston, NYC, Montreal, Denver, and other cities before concluding at Los Angeles' Fonda Theatre on March 19th.

Tour Dates

March 4 Washington, DC 9:30 Link

March 5 Boston, MA Royale Link

March 6 Philadelphia, PA Ardmore Link

March 7 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom Link

March 9 New York, NY Webster Hall Link

March 11 Montreal, Qbc Le Studio TD Link

March 12 Toronto, Ontario Danforth Music Hall Link

March 14 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall Link

March 15 Indianapolis, IN Vogue Link

March 16 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall Link

March 18 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre Link

March 19 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Link

Celebrating the open-armed reception of "The Summer of Hate" which BrooklynVegan called " a new, heavier direction for the band" and Post-Punk characterized as "a dark-rock manifesto about this chaotic moment in American history," the tour follows their recent tour with The Black Angels this Fall and prepares them for their run of dates in Australia in April 2024.

Musically, playing homage to the sounds of The Damned, The MC5, and the Stooges, Courtney Taylor-Taylor said of their single, “The record was the manifestation of our desire to hear a record of heavy raw punk and metal guitar riffs handled in a way that we felt was cooler than the standard knuckle draggin' man-rock that still tends to dominate a lot of popular culture in America.”

A psych-rock manifesto that incorporates gritty guitars and fuzzed-out vocals with a rhythm so supple and sexy that it belongs on constant rotation on a midnight dancefloor, it's the perfect embodiment of what Rock And Folk called “the band we've all been waiting for.”

Formed in Portland, OR, The Dandy Warhols combined the best bits of shoegaze, alternative powerpop and heavy rock with a wicked satirical pen. Spawning alt-rock mainstays like “Bohemian Like You,” “Not If You Were the Last Junkie on Earth,” “Have a Kick Ass Summer (Me and My Friends)" and the synth-disco jam “We Used to Be Friends.”

The band is currently working on the follow-up to 2020's experimental concept album Tafelmuzik Means More When You're Alone and the 2023 digital EP The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.

The Dandy Warhols is Courtney Taylor-Taylor (vocals, guitar), Peter Holmström (guitar, keyboards), Zia McCabe (keyboard, bass, percussion), and Brent DeBoer (drums, backing vocals).