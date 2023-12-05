The Dandy Warhols Announce 2024 North American Spring Tour

The Dandy Warhols will circle the continent with shows in Boston, NYC, Montreal, Denver, and other cities before concluding at Los Angeles' Fonda Theatre on March 19th.

By: Dec. 05, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson & More Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummers Vocals on 'Edelweiss' & More on THE SOUND OF MUSIC Super Photo 2 Listen: Hear 'The Sound of Music' Super Deluxe Soundtrack
Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, K. Michelle & Jaheim to Play the Prudential Center Photo 3 Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, K. Michelle & Jaheim to Play the Prudential Center
Mon Laferte Announces 'Autopoiética' Tour Photo 4 Mon Laferte Announces 'Autopoiética' Tour

The Dandy Warhols Announce 2024 North American Spring Tour

Following the release of their propulsive new single "The Summer of Hate" and its A.I.-generated, ground-breaking freaky three minutes of science fiction cinema, rockers THE DANDY WARHOLS have announced a Spring 2024 tour of North America. 

Kicking off on March 4th at DC's 9:30 Club, The Dandy Warhols will circle the continent with shows in Boston, NYC, Montreal, Denver, and other cities before concluding at Los Angeles' Fonda Theatre on March 19th.

Tour Dates 

March 4 Washington, DC 9:30 Link  
March 5 Boston, MA Royale Link  
March 6 Philadelphia, PA Ardmore Link  
March 7 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom Link  
March 9 New York, NY Webster Hall Link  
March 11 Montreal, Qbc Le Studio TD Link  
March 12 Toronto, Ontario Danforth Music Hall Link  
March 14 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall Link  
March 15 Indianapolis, IN Vogue Link  
March 16 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall Link  
March 18 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre Link  
March 19 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Link

Celebrating the open-armed reception of "The Summer of Hate" which BrooklynVegan called " a new, heavier direction for the band" and Post-Punk characterized as "a dark-rock manifesto about this chaotic moment in American history," the tour follows their recent tour with The Black Angels this Fall and prepares them for their run of dates in Australia in April 2024.

Musically, playing homage to the sounds of The Damned, The MC5, and the Stooges, Courtney Taylor-Taylor said of their single, “The record was the manifestation of our desire to hear a record of heavy raw punk and metal guitar riffs handled in a way that we felt was cooler than the standard knuckle draggin' man-rock that still tends to dominate a lot of popular culture in America.”

A psych-rock manifesto that incorporates gritty guitars and fuzzed-out vocals with a rhythm so supple and sexy that it belongs on constant rotation on a midnight dancefloor, it's the perfect embodiment of what Rock And Folk called “the band we've all been waiting for.”

Formed in Portland, OR, The Dandy Warhols combined the best bits of shoegaze, alternative powerpop and heavy rock with a wicked satirical pen. Spawning alt-rock mainstays like “Bohemian Like You,” “Not If You Were the Last Junkie on Earth,” “Have a Kick Ass Summer (Me and My Friends)" and the synth-disco jam “We Used to Be Friends.”

The band is currently working on the follow-up to 2020's experimental concept album Tafelmuzik Means More When You're Alone and the 2023 digital EP The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.

The Dandy Warhols is Courtney Taylor-Taylor (vocals, guitar), Peter Holmström (guitar, keyboards), Zia McCabe (keyboard, bass, percussion), and Brent DeBoer (drums, backing vocals).



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Dryboy Unveils New Blood On The Floor Music Video Photo
Video: Dryboy Unveils New 'Blood On The Floor' Music Video

Rostrum Records’ emerging star Dryboy is back with the music video for his thrilling new song “Blood On The Floor.” Drawing inspiration from the aftermath of a six-year relationship, Dryboy turns heartache into artistry, pouring raw emotion into every note. Watch the official music video now!

2
Video: Princess Goes Release Video For Come Of Age Photo
Video: Princess Goes Release Video For 'Come Of Age'

Princess Goes — the buzzy band led by the charismatic showmanship and signature voice of vocalist, lyricist, musician and actor Michael C. Hall (Dexter, Six Feet Under, Lazarus) alongside keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie, Cyndie Lauper) and drummer Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers, Morningwood) — share the official video for “Come of Age”.

3
Bonzie Releases New Single Spiritual Violence With Teo The Artist Photo
Bonzie Releases New Single 'Spiritual Violence' With Teo The Artist

The R&B-infused track, written, produced and engineered by BONZIE, is a haunting tale of personal trauma and evolution, representing the shattering and dismantling of a certain intangible violence. Utilizing the unique voice of Chicago rapper Teo The Artist on his crushing verse, “Spiritual Violence” is a balance of two perspectives.

4
Alvvays Announce 2024 US Tour Dates Photo
Alvvays Announce 2024 US Tour Dates

First-time GRAMMY nominees Alvvays have announced another run of 2024 dates. The band is currently on their 2023 tour of Australia and New Zealand and will bring their electric live show to North American audiences again next year in a series of shows and festivals. The artist presale begins Wednesday, December 6th at 10am local time.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SPAMALOT
I NEED THAT