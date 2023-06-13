The Cult Announces Western U.S. Fall Tour With Cold Cave Opening

Tickets are on-sale this Friday at 10 am local time.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

The Cult have announced a slate of Western U.S. tour dates for this Fall, with the iconic rock band trekking across the region following their Aftershock Festival performance.

“We are thrilled to announce these shows,” Ian Astbury shares. “As we close the circle from ’83 to ’23, we are entering into this moment to celebrate with you all, what has been, and shall continue to be, The Cult’s continuing legacy.”

In addition, the band have also added a trio of July performances, including a July 14 slot at the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival.

The Cult U.S. tour dates:

July 12 Northfield, OH Center Stage at MGM Northfield

July 13 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center Theater

July 14 Milwaukee, WI Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

October 5 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival

October 6 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort & Casino – Grand Theatre *

October 8 Eugene, OR Hult Center for the Performing Arts – Soreng Theatre *

October 11 Spokane, WA Northern Quest Resort & Casino

October 12 Boise, ID Revolution Concert House *

October 14 Shelton, WA Little Creek Casino Resort – Skookum Event Center

October 15 Portland, OR Roseland Theatre *

October 17 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery

October 19 San Diego, CA Humphreys Concerts by the Bay *

October 20 San Diego, CA Humphreys Concerts by the Bay *

October 21 Rancho Mirage, CA Aqua Caliente Rancho Mirage – The Show

October 26 Chandler, AZ Gila River Hotels & Casino – The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass

October 27 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl *

October 28 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl *

* - Cold Cave opens

Tickets are on-sale this Friday at 10 am local time. VIP options, including deluxe seating, will be available simultaneously.

The Cult formed in 1983 England, initially dubbed Death Cult, the seminal post-punk band have sold in excess of four million albums with numerous international and U.S. gold and platinum certifications. Ian Astbury (vocals) and Billy Duffy (guitar) have released 11 studio albums over The Cult’s 40-year career.

The U.K. band, dubbed “Shamanic goths” by Classic Rock Magazine, found international renown with the 1985 album, Love, which featured the enduring rock anthem “She Sells Sanctuary,” as well as the oft-heard follow-up single “Rain.” Electric arrived in 1989, with Rolling Stone saying the collection of songs (particularly “Love Removal Machine,” “Wild Flower” and “Lil’ Devil”) “swaggers, crunches and howls.”

Most recently, The Cult released Under the Midnight Sun. Mojo, in a review of the eight-song album, said “rock’s unquenchable melodramatists have the fire in their eyes still.”

Photo credit: The Cult


