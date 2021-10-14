The Coyote Shares Lead Single from Upcoming EP

Writer, composer, and manifold crafter The Coyote has today announced his new EP Bad Killer, set to be released on December 3rd, 2021.

The Coyote, sprung from the mind of Elan Levy, is giving listeners their first taste with lead single and music video "Stranger Danger." Fans can check it out now on Variance Magazine. "Stranger Danger" will be streaming everywhere starting Friday, October 15.

The Coyote is devoted to the creation of new worlds, through thrilling confrontations of the powerful forces of life. Those of love, courage, turmoil, fear, challenge, illusion, unity, doubt, necessity, and vigor. These invisible things, he aims to materialize by striking at all senses through the literary and conceptual forms of narrative and music.

The venue of The Coyote's upbringing was shared between an American suburb on the Western coast and a Native American reservation on the Mexican border. There, a coyote got the better of his first dog and there, in the shadow of a broken-down church, he encountered his first ghost. Since that night, echoes of the past have served as an enigma and a marvel to him. Combined with the olden-days of California, it's also the golden beaches and doddered chaparral that continue to nourish and inspire his work. As an artist, his motivation is to stir-up; challenge; show the doorway to the unknown, stimulating others to enter - boldly.

The new music video is available to stream HERE through Variance Magazine.