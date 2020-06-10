The Country Music Association Names Kelly Striewski Senior Vice President, Marketing & Strategic Partnerships

The Country Music Association has announced the hiring of music and television industry veteran Kelly Striewski as Senior Vice President, Marketing & Strategic Partnerships, effective in August.



"We are thrilled to welcome Kelly to our executive team at CMA," says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. "She is a highly-accomplished entertainment veteran with a wealth of knowledge in both music and television. Kelly's experience and expertise in marketing, communications and partnerships, as well as artist and industry relations, will be critical to CMA's continued strategic growth."



"I am honored to join CMA and to fully immerse myself into the Nashville community," says Striewski. "It will be a privilege to work under the leadership of the organization's highly-regarded CEO, Sarah Trahern and the exceptional CMA Board of Directors. I look forward to utilizing my marketing and television expertise to develop unique and innovative strategies that drive continued growth for Country Music."



In her new role, Striewski will oversee the development and execution of CMA's marketing, communications and strategic partnerships strategies, which includes oversight of CMA's marketing, communications, market research, creative, digital and strategic partnerships teams. She will serve as a member of CMA's executive leadership team, working closely with CMA Board of Directors to build strategic initiatives for the organization. Striewski will also work closely with CMA's network television partner, ABC Television Network.



Striewski joins CMA from dick clark productions in Los Angeles, where she oversaw the company's corporate and consumer marketing and communication efforts for the full roster of dcp shows including "Academy of Country Music Awards," "American Music Awards," "Billboard Music Awards," "Golden Globe Awards," "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" and "So You Think You Can Dance," among others. Prior to joining dcp, Striewski led the Nintendo of America account team at Golin where she oversaw all PR activity, social media and influencer campaigns, game launches, special events and the brand's expansion into mobile.



As an expert in consumer lifestyle brands and partnerships, Striewski also spent 15 years with B|WR Public Relations, where she led PR activity for notable brands such as PUMA, Lincoln Motor Company, Stand Up To Cancer, Neil Lane, Beaches & Sandals Resorts and DELL, among others. Specializing in talent and brand relationships and entertainment marketing activity, she also led the agency's efforts on red carpets and special events.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kelly Striewski

