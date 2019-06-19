The Coronas Announce Only 2019 U.S. Shows at New York's Mercury Lounge

The Coronas, who have been described as "Ireland's best-kept secret," are set for their only U.S. shows of 2019 on November 13, 14 and 15 at New York's Mercury Lounge. Tickets for this special engagement will go on sale this Friday, June 21.

The band is currently playing a string of summer festivals and concerts in Europe and around Ireland in between recording what will ultimately become the band's sixth album, planned for an early 2020 release. The first new music from that album, the single "Find the Water," was rolled out in late May and immediately catapulted to #1 on Ireland's iTunes chart upon release. A paean to the need for ongoing self-improvement, both personal and on the band's own trajectory, provides a glimpse into the direction that the their next album is shaping up to take.

To kickstart the recording process, The Coronas came to Los Angeles earlier this year to record four newly crafted songs with producer Rob Kirwan, who is riding the crest of the worldwide success of his most recent producing project, Hozier'sWasteland Baby! They plan to roll out singles in the coming months leading up to the release of the new album with "Find the Water," available via digital outlets worldwide through the band's SoFarSoGood Records imprint distributed by Blix Street Records, the first to be released.

The "Find the Water" music video provides a stark and intriguing travelogue of the Southern California desert in which Coronas frontman Danny O'Reilly embarks upon a quest that doesn't always follow a clearly delineated path. Conceived and directed by musician and filmmaker John Broe, a member of the Irish band Thanks Brother, the video was beautifully photographed on location around the Salton Sea and near Joshua Tree National Park.

You can view the "Find the Water" video here:

https://youtu.be/NnPqfMG_zYM

The Coronas have called the road home since they first arrived on the music scene in Ireland more than 10 years ago. During the past two years, they've toured North America three times and visited the UK, Australia and Europe in addition to playing all over their homeland in support of their most recent albumTrust the Wire and last summer's EP release, Reprise. Bringing their music to new audiences in far-off places now serves as inspiration for the development of what will ultimately become the band's newest album.

"Seeing our following grow outside of Ireland has definitely left us with a new-found enthusiasm for what we can achieve in this band," explains Danny O'Reilly, "I think we all felt that when we sat down to write the new material. Personally, I've never been as excited about our new music as am about the batch of songs we already have for the next album. Of the four songs we recorded with Rob in LA, 'Find the Water' felt like the right jumping off point for what the album is going to be.

"Musically, it's unlike anything we've done before - melodically, the vocal delivery. Even the arrangement is unusual for us, yet it was one of those songs where we were all on the same page right from the start, and it came together very quickly, which is always a good sign."

In between the writing and recording for the album, the road continues to beckon as The Coronas already have a slate of summer shows on their schedule. While the last two summers have seen them play two of their biggest shows ever in Dublin-last July at the 3Arena and the previous year at the Kilmainham Gaol-as well as other high profile Irish festivals, this year they will be bringing their own Long Way Home Festival, to some six different cities in Ireland.

The concept is to bring with them a lineup of their favourite established and up and coming Irish acts in addition to performing their own set. The first such show took place at the Docklands in Limerick on June 2 to great success with Ryan McMullan, Thanks Brother and Josh Gray supporting. Additional shows in Cork, Galway and Belfast have already been announced with others to be added shortly. The band has also made the upcoming Mercury Lounge engagement part of their Long Way Home Festival.

Additionally, The Coronas are set for summer festivals in Europe and Ireland. After making their debut appearance at the eclectic Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago's Grant Park last summer, the band will this year play Lollapalooza in Berlin on September 8.

The Coronas--Danny O'Reilly (vocals, guitar), Graham Knox (bass), Conor Egan (drums) and Dave McPhillips (guitar)-have five critically-acclaimed albums to their credit-four of them double platinum in Ireland and one on its way there-have spent a decade touring all over the world. The TRUST THE WIRE album debuted at #1 on the Irish music chart in its first week of release in 2017, becoming the band's first album to reach the top spot. In addition to TRUST THE WIRE, The Coronas previously released four studio albums: HEROES OR GHOSTS (2007), TONY WAS AN EX-CON (2009), CLOSER TO YOU (2011) and THE LONG WAY (2014), the first three via the independent Irish label 3ú Records and the fourth one on Island Records. Returning to the independent route, they released TRUST THE WIRE on their own label imprint.

The Mercury Lounge is located at 217 E Houston Street, New York, NY 10002. Tickets for the November 13, 14 and 15 shows, priced at $25, will go on sale on Friday, June 21 at 12Noon (ET). For all shows: Doors 7:30PM / Show 8:00PM.

Ticket Links will go live on June 21:

November 13 - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-coronas-tickets-63600972220 [eventbrite.com]

November 14 - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-coronas-tickets-63601265096 [eventbrite.com]

November 15 - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-coronas-tickets-63601427582 [eventbrite.com]





