The Colourblind and The Birds Debut Album 'Baying For Blood' Raises Funds For Mental Health Charity Mind

Baying for Blood, the debut album from The Colourblind and the Birds, emerges as a powerful sonic exploration of mental fragility, brought to life by a host of talented underground artists from Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The project, led by anonymous enigmatic London-based producer Flip X, blends a wide array of genres and moods in a stunning 15-track album, with the release coinciding with World Mental Health Day, 100% of proceeds from sales going directly to the UK mental health charity Mind.

Not much is known about Flip X, other than his previous workings alongside legendary producer Martin Rushent (Human League, Buzzcocks, The Stranglers) and contributions to the Genetic record label. Through The Colourblind and the Birds, he has orchestrated a deeply emotional and eclectic album. Baying for Blood captures the complexities of mental health struggles through an innovative mix of trip-hop, alt-pop, and experimental sounds.

Flip X, a reclusive and influential producer, is not only a skilled songwriter and multi-instrumentalist but also an advocate for mental health awareness. Having lived with bipolar disorder and worked extensively within community music education projects, he is passionate about the therapeutic power of music. "Baying for Blood is my way of channelling the struggles of mental health into a shared creative experience. It's about fostering a community through music-one that can help heal and express the vibrant, raw emotions that come with mental fragility."

The album features an incredible lineup of international talent, including Lynn of Taiwan's acclaimed electronic outfit Jade Eyes, Riot Son from North Carolina, and London-based artists Su Goodacre, Captain OPE and Ben Fox Smith (Serafin, Stony Sleep), among others. Each artist contributes their distinct style and voice to the album's emotionally charged narrative, adding depth and texture to its exploration of mental health themes.

Having previously built a reputation for his innovative work with several respected bands and artists throughout his career. From performing at prestigious festivals like Glastonbury, Bestival, and Fusion in Germany to earning critical praise from NME and The Guardian, Flip X's contributions to the music scene have been far-reaching. However, battling his own mental health struggles Flip X made the decision to step away from the limelight, instead opting to let the music speak for itself while conveying a deeply personal message about mental health and community.

