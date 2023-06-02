The Chainsmokers Release New Single 'Self Destruction Mode'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

By:
Grammy® Award-winning and chart-topping artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers have released their second single from the TCS5 Era, “Self Destruction Mode” with genre-bending dark rap/pop artist Bludnymph, today. The song, which fans have been rabid for on social media, arrives alongside an official video that was directed by Jeremiah Davis and filmed on the Santa Monica Pier.

Most recently, The Chainsmokers teamed up with 347aidan for their single “Up & Down”, which was the first song to be unveiled following their latest album So Far So Good in May 2022. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard Dance chart and has drawn over 750 million audio and video streams to date.

The Chainsmokers continue to play shows and festivals around the world and recently announced some huge upcoming dates, including the biggest show of their career at LA Historic Park in California on August 19th.



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

