The Brook & The Bluff Share New Single 'Headfirst'

Their new album will be released on September 15.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 2 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen' Photo 3 Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'
BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup Photo 4 BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup

The Brook & The Bluff Share New Single 'Headfirst'

The Brook & The Bluff will release their highly anticipated new album Bluebeard next month but before then are releasing another song, “Headfirst.” It’s a gorgeous, meditative song which draws heavily from the moodier and melodic beauty of Justin Vernon’s Bon Iver project. 

The band expands “Everything you need to know about “Headfirst” is really just in the title of the song. It came from a time in my life where I was trying to win over someone, and I felt a little short changed because the only thing holding us back was hesitation. The only way you will know if something is going to work out is by diving in headfirst.” 

The song comes off the heels of previous single “Hiding,” which features an infectious drum beat and mellow, faultless harmonies. They announced the album in June with “Long Limbs,” another masterclass in the fusion of indie-folk but with an ever so funky feel. Bluebeard already feels like a modern classic, shaped by the past but very much of and for right now. 

The Brook & The Bluff have already made a name for themselves on the live circuit playing electric sets at Bonnaroo, Hangout, Firefly and Wonderfront. Having previously toured with Mt Joy, Noah Kahan, Rainbow Kitten Surprise amongst others, this September they will hit the road to headline their biggest rooms yet, all dates can be found below. 

Tour Dates

Tickets

9/18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

9/20 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

9/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

9/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

9/23 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

9/25 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

9/26 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

9/27 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

9/30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/1 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/3 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

10/5 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

10/6 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex

10/7 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

10/8 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

10/10 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

10/11 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/13 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

10/14 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

10/15 - Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus

10/17 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

10/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

10/20 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/21 - Washington, DC @ 930 Club

10/22 - Boston, MA @ Royale

10/25 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

10/26 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/27 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10/28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/30 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate

11/2 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co

11/3 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/5 - Knoxville, TN @ Mill & Mine

11/8 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

11/9 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

11/10 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory

11/11 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

Photo by Noah Tidmore



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Irontom Announce Their Upcoming Album With Release of Super//Star Photo
Irontom Announce Their Upcoming Album With Release of 'Super//Star'

Filmed in a single shot, the official video for “Super//Star” is pure rock and roll gluttony and hootenanny. With in-your-face motifs running rampant through all the band’s recent videos, directors Amalia Irons and Max Harper have created an IRONTOM universe where oddity is the commodity.

2
Bombay Bicycle Club Reveal I Want To Be Your Only Pet Photo
Bombay Bicycle Club Reveal 'I Want To Be Your Only Pet'

British guitar band Bombay Bicycle Club are premiering “I Want To Be Your Only Pet,” the latest track from their forthcoming sixth studio album, My Big Day. It’s a feverish, off-kilter whirlwind that builds harmonic tension with frenzied vocals, and culminates in an explosive hook that will undoubtedly thrive in the band’s live set. 

3
Video: Patoranking Releases Higher Music Video Photo
Video: Patoranking Releases 'Higher' Music Video

The Lagos-born singer gives praise to Oluwa—meaning God—in his native tongue of Yoruba on this celebratory track. Its accompanying visual - directed by Chris Chuky - was captured inside a church in London adorned with grandiose architecture, colorfully painted frescoes and stained glass windows. Watch the video now!

4
Shoegaze Band In Life Share New Single Hole in the Ground Photo
Shoegaze Band In Life Share New Single 'Hole in the Ground'

Oakland's shoegaze band IN LIFE is excited to share their new single and video 'Hole In The Ground.' The song debuted on all streaming platforms for any playlist shares. The track follows the band's single 'Deliverance'  which was released last month.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Madilyn Bailey Shares Debut LP 'Hollywood Dead'Madilyn Bailey Shares Debut LP 'Hollywood Dead'
Michelle Wolf Returns to Netflix With Her New Stand-Up Series MICHELLE WOLF: IT'S GREAT TO BE HEREMichelle Wolf Returns to Netflix With Her New Stand-Up Series MICHELLE WOLF: IT'S GREAT TO BE HERE
Video: Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEOVideo: Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO
JACK OSBOURNE'S NIGHT OF TERROR Returns To Travel Channel With Sharon Osbourne Kicking Off the New SeasonJACK OSBOURNE'S NIGHT OF TERROR Returns To Travel Channel With Sharon Osbourne Kicking Off the New Season

Videos

Video: Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Video Video: Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast Video
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast
Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Moment Video
Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Moment
Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video
Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
EL MAGO POP
MJ THE MUSICAL