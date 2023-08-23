The Brook & The Bluff Share New Single 'Headfirst'

Their new album will be released on September 15.
POPULAR
The Brook & The Bluff will release their highly anticipated new album Bluebeard next month but before then are releasing another song, “Headfirst.” It’s a gorgeous, meditative song which draws heavily from the moodier and melodic beauty of Justin Vernon’s Bon Iver project.
The band expands “Everything you need to know about “Headfirst” is really just in the title of the song. It came from a time in my life where I was trying to win over someone, and I felt a little short changed because the only thing holding us back was hesitation. The only way you will know if something is going to work out is by diving in headfirst.”
The song comes off the heels of previous single “Hiding,” which features an infectious drum beat and mellow, faultless harmonies. They announced the album in June with “Long Limbs,” another masterclass in the fusion of indie-folk but with an ever so funky feel. Bluebeard already feels like a modern classic, shaped by the past but very much of and for right now.
The Brook & The Bluff have already made a name for themselves on the live circuit playing electric sets at Bonnaroo, Hangout, Firefly and Wonderfront. Having previously toured with Mt Joy, Noah Kahan, Rainbow Kitten Surprise amongst others, this September they will hit the road to headline their biggest rooms yet, all dates can be found below.
9/18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
9/20 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
9/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
9/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
9/23 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
9/25 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
9/26 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
9/27 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
9/30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
10/1 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
10/3 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
10/5 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
10/6 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex
10/7 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
10/8 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
10/10 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
10/11 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/13 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
10/14 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
10/15 - Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus
10/17 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
10/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
10/20 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
10/21 - Washington, DC @ 930 Club
10/22 - Boston, MA @ Royale
10/25 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
10/26 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
10/27 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
10/28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10/30 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate
11/2 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co
11/3 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
11/5 - Knoxville, TN @ Mill & Mine
11/8 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre
11/9 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
11/10 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory
11/11 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
Photo by Noah Tidmore
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL