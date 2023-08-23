The Brook & The Bluff Share New Single 'Headfirst'

The Brook & The Bluff will release their highly anticipated new album Bluebeard next month but before then are releasing another song, “Headfirst.” It’s a gorgeous, meditative song which draws heavily from the moodier and melodic beauty of Justin Vernon’s Bon Iver project.

The band expands “Everything you need to know about “Headfirst” is really just in the title of the song. It came from a time in my life where I was trying to win over someone, and I felt a little short changed because the only thing holding us back was hesitation. The only way you will know if something is going to work out is by diving in headfirst.”

The song comes off the heels of previous single “Hiding,” which features an infectious drum beat and mellow, faultless harmonies. They announced the album in June with “Long Limbs,” another masterclass in the fusion of indie-folk but with an ever so funky feel. Bluebeard already feels like a modern classic, shaped by the past but very much of and for right now.

The Brook & The Bluff have already made a name for themselves on the live circuit playing electric sets at Bonnaroo, Hangout, Firefly and Wonderfront. Having previously toured with Mt Joy, Noah Kahan, Rainbow Kitten Surprise amongst others, this September they will hit the road to headline their biggest rooms yet, all dates can be found below.

Tour Dates

9/18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

9/20 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

9/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

9/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

9/23 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

9/25 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

9/26 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

9/27 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

9/30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/1 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/3 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

10/5 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

10/6 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex

10/7 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

10/8 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

10/10 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

10/11 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/13 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

10/14 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

10/15 - Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus

10/17 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

10/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

10/20 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/21 - Washington, DC @ 930 Club

10/22 - Boston, MA @ Royale

10/25 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

10/26 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/27 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10/28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/30 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate

11/2 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co

11/3 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/5 - Knoxville, TN @ Mill & Mine

11/8 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

11/9 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

11/10 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory

11/11 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

Photo by Noah Tidmore