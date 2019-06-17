The Boot Premieres Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors' Live Video For DRAGONS

Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors are set to release Dragons on August 16th, 2019 via Thirty Tigers. Dragons is Holcomb's most collaborative effort yet and features Ellie Holcomb, Lori McKenna, Natalie Hemby, and The Lone Bellow.

Recorded mostly at Asheville, NC's Echo Mountain with additional recording at The Shoebox and Casonic Lodge in Nashville, TN, Dragons was produced and engineered by Cason Cooley(Ingrid Michaelson, Ben Rector), mixed by Sean Moffitt and mastered by Joe LaPorta at Sterling Sound.

Check out the video for Family here:

Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors are set to headline this year's AmericanaFestalongside Tanya Tucker, Rising Appalachia, and Keb' Mo', taking place in Nashville from Sept. 10-15th. That week, the band will also headline the Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 14th - the official kick off for the band's headlining tour which continues all fall throughout the US. They'll also stop at several festivals along the way, including the second weekend of this year's Austin City Limits, Railbird Festival, Bright Nights Belhaven Lights, and the 13th Annual Cayamo cruise. On Sept. 7-8th, the fifth installment of Moon River Music Festival, which Drew founded and curates. This year, the sold out festival features headliners Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit and Brandi Carlile and takes place at Chattanooga, TN's Coolidge Park. Full tour dates for Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors are below and for tickets and the most up-to-date information, please visit www.drewholcomb.com.



Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

August 10 @ Bright Lights Belhaven Nights in Jackson, MS

August 11 @ Railbird Festival in Lexington, KY

September 7-8 @ Moon River Music Festival in Chattanooga, TN

September 10-15 @ AmericanaFest in Nashville, TN

September 14 @ The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN*

September 19 @ Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL*

September 20 @ Varsity Theatre in Minneapolis, MN*

September 21 @ Majestic Theatre in Madison, WI*

September 25 @ Lyric Fine Arts Theatre in Birmingham, IL

September 26 @ Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte, NC

September 27 @ Lincoln Theatre in Raleigh NC

September 28 @ Jefferson Center in Roanoke, VA

October 2 @ Charleston Music Hall in Charleston, SC

October 3 @ The Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, TN

October 4 @ Variety Playhouse in Atlanta, GA

October 5 @ HOB in Orlando, FL*

October 9 @ George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville, AR

October 10 @ Common Grounds in Waco, TX

October 11 @ The Heights Theater in Houston, TX

October 12 @ The Statler in Dallas, TX

Oct. 11-13 @ Austin City Limits in Austin, TX

October 15 @ Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City, OK

October 16 @ Liberty Hall in Lawrence, KS

October 17 @ Old Rock House in St. Louis, MO

October 18 @ Germantown Performing Arts Center in Memphis, TN

October 19 @ Saenger Theatre in Hattiesburg, MS

October 22 @ City Winery in Boston, MA

October 23 @ World Café Live in Philadelphia, PA

October 24 @ Gramercy Theatre in New York, NY

October 25 @ Union Stage in Washington, DC

October 28 @ Ford Center for Performing Arts in Oxford, MS

October 29 @ Bologna Performing Arts Center in Cleveland, MS

November 12 @ Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, CA

November 13 @ Troubadour in Los Angeles, CA

November 14 @ Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, CA

November 15 @ Aladdin Theater in Portland, OR

November 16 @ Neptune Theater in Seattle, WA

February 3-10 @ Cayamo Cruise in Tampa, FL



*-Support TBA

All other dates w/ support from Birdtalker





