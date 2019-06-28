The Black Keys Release 9th Studio Album 'Let's Rock' Today

Today, The Black Keys release their ninth studio album, "Let's Rock," via Easy Eye Sound/Nonesuch Records. The record is a return to the straightforward rock of the singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney's early days as a band. Auerbach says, "When we're together we are The Black Keys, that's where that real magic is, and always has been since we were sixteen." "Let's Rock" has already received critical praise, with Paste saying, "If you want something you can crank up at backyard barbecues or in the car with the windows down, well, The Black Keys have two words for you, and they're in the album title," and the Wall Street Journal adding, "The Black Keys have mastered the form of guitar-based music, and the craft at work on these dozen songs is something to behold." The band also is featured in this Sunday's New York Times Arts & Leisure section and were profiled on CBS This Morning. The Black Keys' thirty-two city North American tour begins September 23 (full schedule below). "Let's Rock" is available on all formats here.



The duo made history in May 2019 with their song "Lo/Hi," which topped Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs, Adult Alternative Songs, Rock Airplay, and Alternative Songs charts, making it the first time any song has reached #1 at all four formats simultaneously.



"Let's Rock" was written, tracked live, and produced by Auerbach and Carney at Easy Eye Sound studio in Nashville and features backing vocals from Leisa Hans and Ashley Wilcoxson. "The record is like an homage to electric guitar," says Carney. "We took a simple approach and trimmed all the fat like we used to."



The "Let's Rock" Tour will hit major cities (full dates below). Special guests Modest Mouse will provide support on all dates, and Shannon & The Clams, Jimmy "Duck" Holmes, *repeat repeat, and Jessy Wilson will each open select shows on the tour. The band also headlines 2019's Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 21. Tickets for all dates are on sale here.



Formed in Akron, Ohio in 2001, The Black Keys have released nine studio albums: their debut The Big Come Up (2002), followed by Thickfreakness (2003) and Rubber Factory (2004), along with their releases on Nonesuch Records, Magic Potion (2006), Attack & Release (2008), Brothers (2010), El Camino (2011), Turn Blue (2014) and, most recently, "Let's Rock" (2019). The band has won six Grammy Awards and headlined festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Governors Ball.



Since their last album together, both Auerbach and Carney have been creative forces behind a number of wide-ranging artists:



Dan Auerbach formed the Easy Eye Sound record label, named after his Nashville studio, in 2017, with the release of his second solo album, Waiting on a Song. Since its launch, Easy Eye Sound has become home to a wide range of artists including Yola, Shannon & The Clams, Dee White, Shannon Shaw, Sonny Smith, Robert Finley, and The Gibson Brothers; it also has released the posthumous album by Leo Bud Welch as well as previously unreleased material by Link Wray.



Patrick Carney has produced and recorded new music with artists such as Calvin Johnson, Michelle Branch, Damns of the West, Tobias Jesso, Jr., Jessy Wilson, Tennis, Repeat Repeat, Wild Belle, Sad Planets, Turbo Fruits, and more. He also created the theme music for the Netflix TV show BoJack Horseman with his late uncle, Ralph Carney.





"Let's Rock" Track Listing:

1. Shine A Little Light

2. Eagle Birds

3. Lo/Hi

4. Walk Across The Water

5. Tell Me Lies

6. Every Little Thing

7. Get Yourself Together

8. Sit Around And Miss You

9. Go

10. Breaking Down

11. Under The Gun

12. Fire Walk With Me





The Black Keys Tour Dates

Sep 21 /// Las Vegas, NV /// Life Is Beautiful+

Sep 23 /// Denver, CO /// Pepsi Center*

Sep 24 /// Kansas City, MO /// Sprint Center*

Sep 25 /// St. Louis, MO /// Enterprise Center*

Sep 27 /// Chicago, IL /// United Center*

Sep 28 /// Minneapolis, MN /// Target Center*

Sep 30 /// Cleveland, OH /// Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*

Oct 01 /// Nashville, TN /// Bridgestone Arena*

Oct 02 /// Columbus, OH /// Nationwide Arena*

Oct 04 /// Milwaukee, WI /// Fiserv Forum#

Oct 05 /// Detroit, MI /// Little Caesars Arena#

Oct 07 /// Pittsburgh, PA /// PPG Paints Arena#

Oct 08 /// Grand Rapids, MI /// Van Andel Arena#

Oct 09 /// Toronto, ON /// Scotiabank Arena#

Oct 11 /// Boston, MA /// TD Garden#

Oct 12 /// Washington, DC /// The Anthem#

Oct 14 /// Philadelphia, PA /// Wells Fargo Arena#

Oct 15 /// Brooklyn, NY /// Barclays Center#

Oct 16 /// Washington, DC /// The Anthem%

Nov 05 /// Sunrise, FL /// BB&T Center^

Nov 06 /// Orlando, FL /// Amway Center^

Nov 08 /// Raleigh, NC /// PNC Arena^

Nov 09 /// Atlanta, GA /// State Farm Arena^

Nov 12 /// Houston, TX /// Toyota Center^

Nov 13 /// Austin, TX /// Frank Erwin Center^

Nov 14 /// Fort Worth, TX /// Dickies Arena^

Nov 16 /// Phoenix, AZ /// Talking Stick Resort Arena^

Nov 17 /// San Diego, CA /// Pechanga Arena^

Nov 19 /// Los Angeles, CA /// The Forum^

Nov 20 /// San Francisco, CA /// Chase Center^

Nov 22 /// Portland, OR /// Moda Center^

Nov 23 /// Tacoma, WA /// Tacoma Dome^

Nov 24 /// Vancouver, BC /// Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena^

+Festival Date

*w/ Modest Mouse and *repeat repeat

# w/ Modest Mouse and Jessy Wilson

^ w/ Modest Mouse and Shannon & the Clams

% w/ Modest Mouse and Jimmy "Duck" Holmes





