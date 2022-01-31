The Black Keys Announce Dropout Boogie Tour

The Black Keys have announced initial details for their Dropout Boogie tour, a 32-date North American run produced by Live Nation beginning July 9 in Las Vegas. This is the band's first string of shows since touring in support of their 2019 studio album "Let's Rock" (Nonesuch).

Band Of Horses will support on all dates, while Ceramic Animal (July 9-30), Early James (Aug. 24-Sept. 9) and the Velveteers (Oct. 2-18) will open at select performances.

The Black Keys will be holding an exclusive fan club presale on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 10 am local time. Sign up for the free Lonely Boys & Girls Club and receive early access to tickets. Presale ends Thursday, Feb 3 at 10 pm local time. A limited number of VIP packages will also be available starting Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 10 am local time. VIP packages include premium seats, sound check visit, an autographed lithograph and more! General on-sale begins Friday, Feb 4 at 10 am local time. Details can be found here.

Citi is the official card of the Dropout Boogie tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Feb 2 at 10 am local time until Thursday, Feb 3 at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit here.

The Black Keys are singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney. Last year, the duo received its 14th Grammy nomination, this time for Best Contemporary Blues Album for Delta Kream, which was released in May 2021 by Nonesuch Records. The project, which features 11 Mississippi hill country blues songs by artists such as R.L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough, was the band's fifth consecutive top 10 debut on The Billboard 200.

Pitchfork said of the album, "By spending the time playing the blues that's buried deep in their soul, the Black Keys reveal how far they've gone in a space of 20 years," while the UK's Independent said, "The blues flow through The Black Keys' music as steady as the Mississippi River. Now they're going right to the source on Delta Kream, a sweltering collection of some of their favourite hill country blues standards. The fact they're exploring such familiar territory is to the album's benefit. The Black Keys know this music as well as their own. Delta Kream celebrates true musicianship. A soundtrack for those hot and heady nights of late summer. It's brilliant." Delta Kream also made Best of 2021 lists from several publications, including both Uncut and Mojo.

Most recently, The Black Keys released the Super Deluxe 10th anniversary edition of their landmark seventh studio album, El Camino in late 2021. El Camino was produced by Danger Mouse and The Black Keys and was recorded in the band's then-new hometown of Nashville during the spring of 2011. The Black Keys won three awards at the 55th annual Grammys for El Camino-Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, and Best Rock Album-among other worldwide accolades.

Formed in Akron, Ohio in 2001, The Black Keys have been called "rock royalty" by the Associated Press and "one of the best rock 'n' roll bands on the planet" by Uncut. Cutting their teeth playing small clubs, the band have gone on to sell out arena tours and have released nine previous studio albums: their debut The Big Come Up (2002), followed by Thickfreakness (2003) and Rubber Factory (2004), along with their releases on Nonesuch Records, Magic Potion (2006), Attack & Release (2008), Brothers (2010), El Camino (2011), Turn Blue (2014) and "Let's Rock" (2019), plus a 10th anniversary edition of Brothers (2020).The band has won six Grammy Awards and a BRIT and headlined festivals in North America, South America, Mexico, Australia, and Europe.

Tour Dates

July 9: Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 11: Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

July 13: Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 15: St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis

July 16: Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

July 17: Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park

July 20: Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 22: Jones Beach, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 23: Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

July 25: Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 27: Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

July 29: Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

July 30: Philadelphia, PA - Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)

Aug. 24: West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 25: Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27: Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 28: Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheatre

Aug. 30: Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

Sept. 1: Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 3: Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 6: Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Sept. 7: Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 9: Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

Oct. 2: Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 3: Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Oct. 5: Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 8: Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

Oct. 10: Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 13: Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Oct. 15: Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 17: Austin, TX - Moody Center ATX

Oct. 18: Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion