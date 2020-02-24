The Black Keys Announce 2020 Summer Tour

Today, The Black Keys confirm their 35-date "Let's Rock" summer tour with performances in cities including Seattle, Dallas, Boston, New York, Tampa & Jacksonville (full dates below). Each date on the tour will feature special guest Gary Clark Jr., with the exception of the July 10th Berkeley show which will feature support from Allah-Las. Jessy Wilson, The Marcus King Band, and Yola will each open select dates. Tickets for all dates will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 28th at 10am local time here



The Black Keys' ninth studio album, "Let's Rock," was released on June 28 via Easy Eye Sound/Nonesuch Records. Auerbach says, "When we're together we are The Black Keys, that's where that real magic is, and always has been since we were sixteen." "Let's Rock" has received critical praise, with Paste saying, "If you want something you can crank up at backyard barbecues or in the car with the windows down, well, The Black Keys have two words for you, and they're in the album title." and The Wall Street Journal adds, "The Black Keys have mastered the form of guitar-based music, and the craft at work on these dozen songs is something to behold." The band also is featured in The New York Times Sunday's New York Times Arts & Leisure section and were profiled on CBS This Morning. "Let's Rock" is available on all formats here.







"Let's Rock" Track Listing:

1. Shine A Little Light

2. Eagle Birds

3. Lo/Hi

4. Walk Across The Water

5. Tell Me Lies

6. Every Little Thing

7. Get Yourself Together

8. Sit Around And Miss You

9. Go

10. Breaking Down

11. Under The Gun

12. Fire Walk With Me

The Black Keys - "Let's Rock" 2020 US TOUR



July 7 /// Seattle, WA /// White River Amphitheatre*

July 8 /// Portland, OR /// Sunlight Supply Amphitheater*

July 10 /// Berkeley, CA /// Greek Theatre%

July 11 /// Irvine, CA /// FivePoint Amphitheatre*

July 12 /// Chula Vista, CA /// North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*

July 14 /// Salt Lake City, UT /// USANA Amphtiheatre^

July 15 /// Morrison, CO /// Red Rocks Amphitheatre^

July 17 /// Dallas, TX /// Dos Equis Pavilion^

July 18 /// Houston, TX /// The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion^

July 19 /// Austin, TX /// Germania Insurance Amphitheater^

July 21 /// St. Louis, MO /// Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - STL^

July 22 /// Cincinnati, OH /// Riverbend Music Center^

July 24 /// Indianapolis, IN /// Ruoff Music Center^

July 25 /// Chicago, IL /// Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - CHI^

July 26 /// Detroit, MI /// DTE Energy Music Theatre^

August 11 /// Cleveland, OH /// Blossom Music Center#

August 12 /// Toronto, ON /// Budweiser Stage#

August 14 /// Darien Center, NY /// Darien Lake Amphitheater#

August 15 /// Syracuse, NY /// St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview#

August 16 /// Saratoga Springs, NY /// Saratoga Performing Arts Center#

August 18 /// Bangor, ME /// Darling's Waterfront Pavilion#

August 19 /// Hartford, CT /// XFINITY Theatre#

August 21 /// Boston, MA /// Xfinity Center#

August 22 /// Camden, NJ /// BB&T Pavilion#

August 23 /// Holmdel, NJ /// PNC Bank Arts Center#

August 25 /// Gilford, NH /// Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion#

August 26 /// Wantagh, NY /// Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater#

August 28 /// Columbia, MD /// Merriweather Post Pavilion#

August 29 /// Virginia Beach, VA /// Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater#

August 30 /// Raleigh, NC /// Coastal Credit Union Music Park#

September 1 /// Charlotte, NC /// PNC Music Pavilion#

September 2 /// Birmingham, AL /// Oak Mountain Amphitheatre#

September 4 /// Tampa, FL /// MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre#

September 5 /// West Palm Beach, FL /// iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre#

September 6 /// Jacksonville, FL /// Daily's Place#



* w/ Gary Clark Jr and Jessy Wilson

% w/ Allah-Las and Jessy Wilson

^ w/ Gary Clark Jr and The Marcus King Band

# w/ Gary Clark Jr and Yola

Photo Credit: Alysse Gafkjen -- Courtesy of The New York Times





