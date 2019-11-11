The Black Crowes Present 'Shake Your Money Maker' 2020 World Tour

The Black Crowes' Chris and Rich Robinson will herald the thirty-year anniversary of their landmark quintuple platinum debut album Shake Your Money Maker with a world tour beginning June 17 in Austin, Texas. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now. To celebrate the announce, the band will play two intimate shows, first at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City this evening, followed by the Troubadour in Los Angeles on November 14. More info about tickets will be shared on @theblackcrowes Instagram page. The Black Crowes, which Melody Maker proclaimed as "the most Rock n' Roll Rock n' Roll band in the world" will be playing their debut, described by Rolling Stone as, "a guitar-party cracker that marries Southern R&B crunch and Anglo cock-strutting attitude" in its entirety plus all the hits from the band's illustrious catalogue. The ever-volatile Robinson brothers have not played a show since 2013 when they vowed never to play or speak together again. Thankfully for fans, times seems to have healed these wounds.

Chris Robinson says of reuniting, "I'm thrilled & blessed to be playing with my brother celebrating the music we've made & bringing our lives together full circle. Long live Rock n' Roll & The Black Crowes!"

Rich Robinson adds, "First and foremost, I'm really happy to have my brother back in my life. To be able to play music again together and celebrate the first record we made as kids, is a gift. To have these songs stand up after 30 years is something I could've never fathomed."

In 1990, when journalists were lamenting the death of rock, as cheesy pop and hair metal dominated the charts, Atlanta's Black Crowes gave the genre a swift and much needed kick in the ass with Shake Your Money Maker. Fueled by singles "Jealous Again", "Twice As Hard", "She Talks To Angels", and the rollicking cover of Otis Redding's "Hard To Handle" the band immediately took the rock world by storm, topping Rolling Stone's "Best New American Band Readers Poll" in late 1990.

The Black Crowes went on to release eight studio and four live albums, selling in the tens of millions along the way; they sold out shows around the world; had legendary guitarist Jimmy Page join as a member; got kicked off a tour with ZZ Top for insulting the sponsor; got screwed by bad record deals; got married and divorced, fought amongst themselves and the rest of the world; in other words they've done everything a legendary rock group should do. 2020's reunion and tour produced by Live Nation is sure to further cement the band's legacy as one of the best and most loved rock bands of all time.

TOUR DATES:

June 17 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater

June 19 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

June 20 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Presented by Huntsman

June 23 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

June 24 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

June 26 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

June 27 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

June 30 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

July 1 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

July 3 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

July 4 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 7 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre

July 8 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre

July 10 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 11 - Washington, DC - Jiffy Lube Live

July 14 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

July 15 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 17 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

July 18 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 21 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 22 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

July 24 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

July 25 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 28 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

July 29 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 31 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 1 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

August 13 - Minneapolis, MN - Xcel Energy Center

August 15 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 16 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 18 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

August 20 - Cincinnati, PH - Riverbend Music Center

August 22 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 23 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 26 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

August 28 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha

August 30 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 1 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

September 4 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre

September 5 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

September 8 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

September 9 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 11 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

September 12 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

September 18 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Forum

Photo Credit: Josh Cheuse





