The Black Crowes Present Shake Your Money Maker 2020 UK & European Dates

The Black Crowes' Chris and Rich Robinson will herald the thirty-year anniversary of their landmark quintuple platinum debut album Shake Your Money Maker with a UK & European tour beginning October 10 with a show at 3Arena in Dublin. The tour will continue across Europe, as well as 6 cities in the UK, including London, Glasgow, Nottingham, Manchester, Cardiff & Leeds.



Tickets and VIP packages are on sale this Friday, Feb 7 with presales starting on Wed, Feb 5. Follow @theblackcrowes on social media for more information on how to get presale tickets and visit www.theblackcrowes.com for the full list of tour dates.



The Black Crowes, will be playing their debut album, described by Rolling Stone as, "a guitar-party cracker that marries Southern R&B crunch and Anglo cock-strutting attitude" in its entirety plus all the hits from the band's illustrious catalogue. The Robinson brothers have not played a show in the UK since 2013 when they vowed never to play or speak together again. Thankfully for the fans, time have healed these wounds.



Chris Robinson says of reuniting, "I'm thrilled & blessed to be playing with my brother celebrating the music we've made & bringing our lives together full circle. Long live Rock n' Roll & The Black Crowes!"



Rich Robinson adds, "First and foremost, I'm really happy to have my brother back in my life. To be able to play music again together and celebrate the first record we made as kids, is a gift. To have these songs stand up after 30 years is something I could've never fathomed."



In 1990, when journalists were lamenting the death of rock, as cheesy pop and hair metal dominated the charts, Atlanta's Black Crowes gave the genre a swift and much-needed kick in the ass with Shake Your Money Maker. Fueled by singles "Jealous Again", "Twice As Hard", "She Talks To Angels", and the rollicking cover of Otis Redding's "Hard To Handle" the band immediately took the rock world by storm, topping Rolling Stone's "Best New American Band Readers Poll" in late 1990.



The Black Crowes went on to release eight studio and four live albums, selling in the tens of millions along the way. They sold-out shows around the world; had legendary guitarist Jimmy Page join as a member; got kicked off a tour with ZZ Top for insulting the sponsor; got screwed by bad record deals; got married and divorced, fought amongst themselves and the rest of the world; in other words, they've done everything a legendary rock group should do. 2020's reunion and tour produced by Live Nation is sure to further cement the band's legacy as one of the best and most loved rock bands of all time.



TOUR DATES:



OCT

October 10 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

October 12 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

October 15 - Glasgow, UK - SSE Hydro

October 16 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

October 20 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

October 23 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Cardiff

October 24 -Leeds, UK - First Direct Leeds

October 27 -Paris, France - Olympia

October 28 -Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS

October 30 -Bochum, Germany - Ruhr Congress

October 31 -Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom



NOV

November 04 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

November 05 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

November 09 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

November 10 - Milan, Italy - Forum

November 12 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center

November 14 - Lisbon, Portugal - Campo Pequeno





