The Bad Plus Expand 2026 Farewell Tour with New Shows

The Bad Plus have added several new dates to their recently announced 2026 farewell tour. The group’s current lineup – which sees founding bassist Reid Anderson and drummer Dave King joined by Ben Monder (guitars) and Chris Speed (saxophones) – will soon say goodbye to fans across the US and Canada.

Their farewell run will begin with a two-night stand at Seattle, WA’s Jazz Alley on April 21-22, followed by headline shows and top-billed festival performances through late June. Highlights include a one-night-only date at New York City’s Sony Hall (June 19), a two-night run at Washington, DC’s Blues Alley (June 20-21), and a sure-to-be-memorable final performance at Westport, NY’s The Mill (June 27). For complete details and ticket availability, please visit here.

“The Bad Plus has been a band for 26 years,” says Reid Anderson and Dave King. “That’s quite a long time! As we enter into year 27 – after a great deal of soul searching and consideration – we have decided to bring this chapter to a close. 2026 will be the final year of The Bad Plus. We share this news with heavy hearts, but also with great pride in what we have accomplished. It has been a privilege to share our music with the world and we leave behind a body of work that we could not be more proud of.

“We look forward to performing our final shows throughout the coming year and hope to see as many of you as possible. This band changed our lives. Thank you all for being a part of that.”

The Bad Plus will wrap things up with two distinct tour schedules. Anderson and King will also join forces with pianist Craig Taborn and saxophonist Chris Potter for a special project paying homage to the music of Keith Jarrett’s legendary American Quartet.

The Bad Plus Chris Potter and Craig Taborn will revisit this formative repertoire with deep reverence and fresh vision, capturing Jarrett, Dewey Redman, Charlie Haden, and Paul Motian’s groundbreaking fusion of swing, freedom, and folk-like melodicism while bringing their own distinct voices to the material.

North American dates begin March 3 at Lexington, KY’s Singletary Center for the Arts; EU/UK dates then get underway March 21 at Bergamo, IT’s Bergamo Jazz Festival.

THE BAD PLUS - TOUR 2026

APRIL

21 – Seattle, WA – Jazz Alley

22 – Seattle, WA – Jazz Alley

24 – Boise, ID – Shrine Social Club Ballroom

25 – Gresham, OR – Mt. Hood Jazz Festival

JUNE

15 – Portland, ME – One Longfellow Square

16 – Old Saybrook, CT – The Kate

17 – Northampton, MA – Iron Horse

18 – Groton, MA – Meadow Hall at Groton Hill Music Center

19 – New York, NY – Sony Hall

20 – Washington, DC – Blues Alley

21 – Washington, DC – Blues Alley

23 – Albany, NY – The Egg

24 – Rochester, NY – Club Pass Series at Rochester International Jazz Festival

26 - Montréal, QC – Montréal Jazz Festival at Théâtre Jean-Duceppe

27 – Westport, NY – The Mill

THE BAD PLUS CHRIS POTTER AND CRAIG TABORN –TRIBUTE TO KEITH JARRETT’S AMERICAN QUARTET TOUR 2026

MARCH

3 – Lexington, KY – Singletary Concert Hall

5 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Arts Centre: George Weston Recital Hall

6 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

7 – Oakland, CA – Yoshi’s

8 – Oakland, CA – Yoshi’s

10 – Los Angeles, CA – Blue Note LA (Early Show)

10 – Los Angeles, CA – Blue Note LA (Late Show)

11 – Los Angeles, CA – Blue Note LA (Early Show)

11 – Los Angeles, CA – Blue Note LA (Late Show)

12 – La Jolla, CA – The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center

13 – Santa Fe, NM – The Lensic Performing Arts Center

21 – Bergamo, IT – Bergamo Jazz Festival at Auditorium Parco della Musica: Sala Sinopoli

23 – Roma, IT – Auditorium Parco della Musica

25 – Gdansk, PL – Jazzjantar

27 – Madrid, ES – Auditorio Nacional de Musica

28 – Paris, FR – Maison de la Radio et de la Musique - Studio 104

29 – Monheim am Rhein, DE – Aula am Berliner Ring

30 – London, UK – Barbican

APRIL

3 – Leuven, BE – 30CC Leuven

4 – Heidelberg, DE – Enjoy Jazz @ Kulturhaus Karlstorbahnhof

5 – Stuttgart, DE – Theaterhaus Jazztage

7 – Barcelona, ES – L’Auditori

8 – Cenon, FR – Le Rocher de Palmer

9 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg

10 – Amsterdam, NL – Muziekgebouw

11 – Cully, CH – Cully Jazz Festival

Photo credit: Evelyn Freja