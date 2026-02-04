The Bad Plus Expand 2026 Farewell Tour with New Shows

Their farewell run will begin with a two-night stand at Seattle, WA’s Jazz Alley on April 21-22.
The Bad Plus have added several new dates to their recently announced 2026 farewell tour. The group’s current lineup – which sees founding bassist Reid Anderson and drummer Dave King joined by Ben Monder (guitars) and Chris Speed (saxophones) – will soon say goodbye to fans across the US and Canada.
Their farewell run will begin with a two-night stand at Seattle, WA’s Jazz Alley on April 21-22, followed by headline shows and top-billed festival performances through late June. Highlights include a one-night-only date at New York City’s Sony Hall (June 19), a two-night run at Washington, DC’s Blues Alley (June 20-21), and a sure-to-be-memorable final performance at Westport, NY’s The Mill (June 27). For complete details and ticket availability, please visit here.
“The Bad Plus has been a band for 26 years,” says Reid Anderson and Dave King. “That’s quite a long time! As we enter into year 27 – after a great deal of soul searching and consideration – we have decided to bring this chapter to a close. 2026 will be the final year of The Bad Plus. We share this news with heavy hearts, but also with great pride in what we have accomplished. It has been a privilege to share our music with the world and we leave behind a body of work that we could not be more proud of.
“We look forward to performing our final shows throughout the coming year and hope to see as many of you as possible. This band changed our lives. Thank you all for being a part of that.”
The Bad Plus will wrap things up with two distinct tour schedules. Anderson and King will also join forces with pianist Craig Taborn and saxophonist Chris Potter for a special project paying homage to the music of Keith Jarrett’s legendary American Quartet.
The Bad Plus Chris Potter and Craig Taborn will revisit this formative repertoire with deep reverence and fresh vision, capturing Jarrett, Dewey Redman, Charlie Haden, and Paul Motian’s groundbreaking fusion of swing, freedom, and folk-like melodicism while bringing their own distinct voices to the material.
North American dates begin March 3 at Lexington, KY’s Singletary Center for the Arts; EU/UK dates then get underway March 21 at Bergamo, IT’s Bergamo Jazz Festival.
21 – Seattle, WA – Jazz Alley
22 – Seattle, WA – Jazz Alley
24 – Boise, ID – Shrine Social Club Ballroom
25 – Gresham, OR – Mt. Hood Jazz Festival
15 – Portland, ME – One Longfellow Square
16 – Old Saybrook, CT – The Kate
17 – Northampton, MA – Iron Horse
18 – Groton, MA – Meadow Hall at Groton Hill Music Center
19 – New York, NY – Sony Hall
20 – Washington, DC – Blues Alley
21 – Washington, DC – Blues Alley
23 – Albany, NY – The Egg
24 – Rochester, NY – Club Pass Series at Rochester International Jazz Festival
26 - Montréal, QC – Montréal Jazz Festival at Théâtre Jean-Duceppe
27 – Westport, NY – The Mill
3 – Lexington, KY – Singletary Concert Hall
5 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Arts Centre: George Weston Recital Hall
6 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater
7 – Oakland, CA – Yoshi’s
8 – Oakland, CA – Yoshi’s
10 – Los Angeles, CA – Blue Note LA (Early Show)
10 – Los Angeles, CA – Blue Note LA (Late Show)
11 – Los Angeles, CA – Blue Note LA (Early Show)
11 – Los Angeles, CA – Blue Note LA (Late Show)
12 – La Jolla, CA – The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center
13 – Santa Fe, NM – The Lensic Performing Arts Center
21 – Bergamo, IT – Bergamo Jazz Festival at Auditorium Parco della Musica: Sala Sinopoli
23 – Roma, IT – Auditorium Parco della Musica
25 – Gdansk, PL – Jazzjantar
27 – Madrid, ES – Auditorio Nacional de Musica
28 – Paris, FR – Maison de la Radio et de la Musique - Studio 104
29 – Monheim am Rhein, DE – Aula am Berliner Ring
30 – London, UK – Barbican
3 – Leuven, BE – 30CC Leuven
4 – Heidelberg, DE – Enjoy Jazz @ Kulturhaus Karlstorbahnhof
5 – Stuttgart, DE – Theaterhaus Jazztage
7 – Barcelona, ES – L’Auditori
8 – Cenon, FR – Le Rocher de Palmer
9 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg
10 – Amsterdam, NL – Muziekgebouw
11 – Cully, CH – Cully Jazz Festival
Photo credit: Evelyn Freja
