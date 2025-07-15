The American Analog Set Unveil Fall Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dreampop group The American Analog Set has announced fall tour dates including the East Coast premiere of "Magic Hour" and a headlining set at Flying Island Festival in Marfa, TX.

These shows are in addition to their previously announced August dates, which include a headlining show in Woodstock, NY on Saturday, August 9, between their sold-out dates at Brooklyn Paramount with Death Cab for Cutie. The American Analog Set's August shows in NY are their first East Coast dates in two decades, and they will return in November to premiere their Magic Hour show in Brooklyn, Philadelphia and DC.

Magic Hour is an intimate live show featuring The American Analog Set performing a curated 90-minute set of songs from their first six albums -The Fun Of Watching Fireworks, From Our Living Room To Yours, The Golden Band, Know By Heart, Promise Of Love, Set Free.

Tickets for The American Analog Set in Woodstock, NY and Marfa, TX are on sale now. Tickets for The American Analog Set Magic Hour shows in Brooklyn, Philadelphia and DC go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10am local. Tickets for all dates can be found here.

THE AMERICAN ANALOG SET LIVE 2025

AUG 8, 10, 12 - BROOKLYN, NY @ BROOKLYN PARAMOUNT” - SOLD OUT

SAT AUG 9 - WOODSTOCK, NY @ BEARSVILLE THEATER^

FRI OCT 24 - MARFA, TX @ FLYING ISLAND FESTIVAL^

THURS NOV 20 - BROOKLYN, NY @ PIONEEER WORKS*

FRI NOV 21 - PHILADELPHIA, PA @ FIRST UNITARIAN*

SAT NOV 22 - WASHINGTON, DC @ MIRACLE THEATRE*

“with Death Cab for Cutie

^ Headlining show

* Magic Hour show

About The American Analog Set

The American Analog Set formed in Fort Worth, TX, in 1995. Since that time, The American Analog Set has gone on to release 7 full-length albums, along with many 7"s and EPs. The band went on hiatus after the release and tour in support of Set Free in 2005.

In 2023, The American Analog Set released For Forever, their first album in 18 years, followed by New Drifters, a 5xLP boxset of the band's first 3 albums (The Fun Of Watching Fireworks, From Our Living Room To Yours, The Golden Band), released by Numero Group. The band will see a second box set in 2025 with the release of their Tiger Style-era releases (Know By Heart, Promise of Love, Set Free) via Numero Group.

In Fall 2024, The American Analog Set announced their first proper shows in nearly 20 years with a show called "Magic Hour", an intimate, immersive live show featuring a 90 minute set of songs selected from the band's first six albums.

Photo credit: Lizelle Villapando