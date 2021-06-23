The Ally Coalition and the Equality Time Coalition Announce MUSIC IN ACTION

Earlier this week The Ally Coalition and the Equality Time Coalition announced Music In Action For The Equality Act! - a letter in support of the Equality Act before it goes before the Senate of the United States.

The letter was signed by a massive array of musical talent from across the globe, including recent additions John Mayer, Lil Nas X, The Killers, Years & Years, Death Cab For Cutie, CHVRCHES, Tove Lo, showing solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

Tomorrow night, June 24, TAC and Equality Time Coalition will host A Night Of Action, a virtual happy hour event, this Thursday 7pm ET/4pm PT, featuring special guests, including Zeke Thomas, talker and The Greeting Committee. Open to all, attendees are encouraged to grab their favorite beverage and snack, and tune in for an immersive and interactive experience featuring special guest artists throughout. As part of the event, attendees will learn easy and fun actions that provide powerful support for the Equality Act. RSVP today at: EqualityTime.org/Music

Many of the participants in the Music In Action For The Equality Act! campaign have taken to social media to additionally show their support, including Adam Lambert, Billy Joel and Mandy Moore, amongst others.

"It is amazing to see such a broad, diverse coalition of artists and activists coming together to support the LGBTQ Community," noted Geoffrey Morrissey, Director of Operations and Community Engagement at TAC. "Trans Youth have been under attack for all of 2021, and the LGBTQ Community as a whole has been neglected by the law for too long. The momentum behind The Equality Act is encouraging, and I hope that during Pride and throughout the year, music fans will lobby their Senators to pass this piece of landmark legislation."