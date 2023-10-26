The Allman Betts Family Revival Adds Special Guests To Select Dates; Tour Kicks Off Nov 25

Now in its 7th year, it has since expanded into a full tour that kicks off on November 25 in Saint Louis, MO.

Oct. 26, 2023

The Allman Betts Family Revival Adds Special Guests To Select Dates; Tour Kicks Off Nov 25

The Allman Betts Family Revival is thrilled to announce the second round of special guests for the 2023 tour. Newly announced guests include Chuck Leavell (The Allman Brothers, The Rolling Stones) guitar wizard Greg Koch, J.D. Simo, Vaylor Trucks, Melody Trucks, and Frank Hannon (Tesla).  

The Allman Family Revival initially began as a one-off concert in 2017 at The Fillmore in San Francisco to celebrate the late Gregg Allman's life on what would have been his 70th birthday. Now in its 7th year, it has since expanded into a full tour that kicks off on November 25 in Saint Louis, MO.  

Earlier this year, the tour announced an official rebranding of the Allman Family Revival to the Allman Betts Family Revival. Devon Allman (son of Gregg) and Duane Betts (son of Dickey) have hand-picked an array of guests who will perform two sets - one featuring songs by Gregg Allman and one featuring songs by Dickey Betts. 

Fans will enjoy listening to the hits along with the deep cuts from their legendary Allman Brothers catalogue performed by Devon Allman, Duane Betts, The Allman Betts Band featuring Tal Wilkenfeld on Bass (Jeff Beck), Anders Osborne, Luther Dickinson & Cody Dickenson (North Mississippi Allstars), Jimmy Hall (Jeff Beck, Wet Willie), Jackie Greene, Larry McCray, Alex Orbison, and Ally Venable.

There will also be incredible guest artists that will join the tour in select cities including Chuck Leavell (The Allman Brothers, The Rolling Stones), Greg Koch, J.D. Simo, Vaylor Trucks, Melody Trucks, Frank Hannon (Tesla), Sierra Hull, and G. Love. Plus additional guests to be announced. 

The Allman Betts Family Revival will welcome back The Brotherhood of Light for the otherworldly visuals and trippy liquid light shows Allman Brothers fans experienced at the height of their career.

The Allman Betts Family Revival promises nearly three action-packed hours that will leave fans with the musical experience of a lifetime.  

Tickets and up-to-date information are available at AllmanBettsFamilyRevival.com.

The Allman Betts Family Revival 2023

November 25 @ The Factory | Saint Louis, MO 

November 26 @ Brown County Music Center | Nashville, IN

November 27 @ The Arcada Theater | St. Charles, IL 

November 29 @ Kleinhans Music Hall | Buffalo, NY

w/ special guest Sierra Hull

November 30 @ Santander Performing Arts Center | Reading, PA

w/ special guest Sierra Hull

December 1 @ Orpheum Theater | Boston, MA 

w/ special guests Greg Koch, Sierra Hull

December 2 @ Beacon Theatre | New York, NY  

w/ special guests Greg Koch, Sierra Hull

December 3 @ The Paramount | Huntington, NY  

w/ special guests Greg Koch, Sierra Hull

December 5 @ Capital One Hall | Tysons, VA

December 7 @ Macon City Auditorium | Macon, GA 

w/ special guests Chuck Leavell, Vaylor Trucks, Melody Trucks

December 8 @ Gaillard Center | Charleston, SC

December 10 @ Sunrise Theatre | Fort Pierce, FL  

w/ special guests J.D. Simo, Melody Trucks and Frank Hannon

December 12 @ Van Wezel PAC | Sarasota, FL 

w/ special guests J.D. Simo, Melody Trucks and Frank Hannon

December 13 @ Florida Theatre | Jacksonville, FL

 w/ special guests J.D. Simo, Melody Trucks and Frank Hannon

December 14 @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium | Spartanburg, SC 

w/ special guests J.D. Simo

December 15 @ Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN 

w/ special guest G. Love

December 16 @ Mobile Civic Center | Mobile, AL

December 17 @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater | Austin, TX



