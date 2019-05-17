The Allman Betts Band Release First Single ALL NIGHT

Today, The Allman Betts Band released the first track "All Night" from their debut album Down To The River (BMG). Listen here!

"It goes beyond the fact our dads were in a famous band and supersedes the whole 'sons of' thing. We're a band, and we're going to make sure everyone recognizes that." Allman told Billboard of The ABB.

Down To The River was produced by Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, Margo Price, John Prine) at the famed Muscle Shoals Sound Studios. Peter Levin (Gregg Allman's Hammond B3 player) andChuck Leavell (former Allman Brothers Band keyboardist and current Rolling Stones keyboardist) make special appearances on the record.

Motivated by classic recording techniques, and the vintage gear in the historic Alabama studio, they cut the album live. No computers. No digital editing. They tracked nine songs on two-inch analog tape, resulting in their debut album.

The Allman Betts Band "Down To The River" World Tour is already under way, and will feature nearly 200 tour stops including a handful of dates supporting John Fogerty. The tour will bring the band across the US and Europe for intimate headlining performances as well as several festivals including Peach Festival, Lockn', Big Blues Bender, Telluride Blues & Brews, and many more.

Pre-Order Down To The River

DOWN TO THE RIVER TOUR:

May 17, Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater

May 19, Chandler, AZ @ Chandler Center for the Performing Arts

Jun 8, Garberville, CA @ Redwood Run

Jun 14, Lowell, MA @ Lowell Summer Music Series

Jun 15, Utica, NY @ Stanley Theatre

Jun 18, Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage

Jun 19, Three Oaks, MI @ Acorn Theater

Jun 20, Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre Ballroom

Jun 21, Columbus, OH @ Express Live

Jun 22, Kokomo, IN @ Foster Park

Jun 23, McMinnville, TN @ Cumberland Caverns

Jun 25, Bristol, TN @ Paramount Theater

Jun 26, Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester PAC

Jun 27, State College, PA @ State Theatre

Jun 30, Winter Park, CO @ Blues from the Top

Jul 5, Westhampton, NY @ Westhampton Beach PAC

Jul 6, East Hampton, NY @ John Drew Theater at Guild Hall

Jul 7, Norwalk, CT @ Wall Street Theater

Jul 8, Ocean City, NJ @ NJ Music Pier

Jul 16, Munich, DE @ Backstage Hall

Jul 17, Luxembourg, LUX @ Rockhal

Jul 23, Cologne, Germany @ Kantine

Jul 24, Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Jul 29, Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

Jul 30, Berlin, DE @ Lido

Jul 31, Nürnberg, DE @ Hirsch

Aug 9, Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park*

Aug 11, Portland, ME Maine @ Savings Pavilion*

Aug 13, Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*

Aug 15, New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall*

Aug 29, St. Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theater

Aug 30, Fort Wayne, IN @ Sweetwater Performance Pavilion

Sep 1, Lakeville, PA @ Cove Ent Resorts

Sep 13, Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center

Nov 1, Auburn, AL @ Woltosz Theatre

* w/ John Fogerty

FESTIVALS

May 18, Dana Point, CA @ Doheny Blues Festival

Jun 16, 2019 Bethel, NY @ Mountain Jam

Jun 28, Rochester, NY @ Rochester Jazz Festival

Jun 29, 2019 New Martinsville, WV @ Back Home Festival

Jul 2, Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

Jul 14, 2019 Suwalki, Poland @ Suwalki Blues Festival

Jul 20, 2019 Maidstone, UK @ Ramblin' Man Fair

Jul 21, Peer, Belgium @ Peer Blues Festival

Jul 25-28, 2019 Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival

Jul 25-28, 2019 Breitenbach, GER @ Burg Herzberg festival

Aug 2, Notodden, Norway @ Notodden Blues Festival

Aug 10, 2019 Duluth, MN @ Bayfront Blues Festival

Aug 24, 2019 Arrington, VA @ LOCKN' Festival

Sep 5-8, 2019 Las Vegas, NV @ Big Blues Bender

Sep 14, Telluride, CO @ Blues & Brews Fest

MORE DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED!

The Story of The Allman Betts Band:

In December of 2017, Devon Allman was ready. After a year of mourning the losses of his mother and father, Allman was ready to make music again. He deeply appreciated all of the condolences and well-wishes, but, respectfully, it was time to forge ahead.

Allman organized a concert at the historic Fillmore in San Francisco to honor the music and memory of his father, founding Allman Brothers Band keyboardist and singer, Gregg Allman, and also to debut his new band, The Devon Allman Project. A proverbial star-studded affair- with guests such as G. Love and Robert Randolph- the marathon performance also marked the beginning of a partnership with Duane Betts, son of founding Allman Brothers Band guitarist and singer, Dickey Betts. It was time, in that historic venue, to pass the spirit to this next generation. It was time to take all the lessons of the past, all their collective experiences, and make something new.

Betts recently had turned solo after a touring stint with folk-rockers Dawes, and would serve as an opening artist on the Devon Allman Project 2018 world tour, as well as joining Allman each night for a musical tip of the hat to their respective fathers. The year-long trek was the first to pairAllman and Betts, and saw the two tally nearly 100 dates at theatres and festivals nationally and internationally, including a summer leg in Europe, and notable appearances at Colorado's venerable Red Rocks amphitheater, the Peach Festival, Gov't Mule's Island Exodus in Jamaica, and a return to The Fillmore for the second annual, sold-out Allman Family Revival.

2018 provided them a certifiable proof-of-concept: Performing a repertoire gleaned mostly from their respective solo careers, as well as a handful of Brothers gems, the Devon Allman Project with Duane Betts consistently drew audiences growing in size and enthusiasm with each successive leg.

Now, they were both determined to embrace a new challenge; to write and record new music that could someday join the classics; to wow new audiences; to form a new band. During off-days on the bus or in hotel rooms, Devon and Duane collaborated on new original material, inviting respected songwriter Stoll Vaughn for writing sessions on the road.

On the still-smoldering heels of the hugely successful Project world tour, Devon and Duane circled back to their roots for this ambitious next step. They called up their old friend Berry Duane Oakley, son of the Allman Brothers Band's founding late bassist, Berry Oakley, and floated the idea of joining them. The trio's musical friendship traces back to The Allman Brothers Band's 20th anniversary summer tour in 1989 when the three first met, and often sat-in with the Rock-And-Roll Hall of Fame inductees; teenage descendants rightfully joining a rock-and-roll legacy.

As well, they recruited seasoned players from the Project ensemble: slide guitar sorcerer Johnny Stachela, drummer John Lum, and percussionist R Scott Bryan (Sheryl Crow). In November of 2018, they announced the formation of The Allman Betts Band.

For a subsequent world tour, they recruited keyboardist John Ginty (Dixie Chicks, Robert Randolph) to The Allman Betts Band. The band's first performance was March 26, 2019- 50 years, to the date, after The Allman Brothers Band first jammed in Jacksonville, Florida. This is The Allman Betts Band.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You