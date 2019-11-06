The Allman Betts Band Announce Full Lineup For ALLMAN FAMILY REVIVAL

The Allman Betts Band has officially announced the full artist lineup for the third annual Allman Family Revival.

"These Allman Family Revival shows have become an annual reunion for our musical family. This year, going from just one show in San Francisco to 3 shows including Denver and NYC, is going to be epic. The musicians that have signed on have really upped the ante. We are so stoked to jam with our friends in Dad's honor!" said Devon Allman.

Newly announced artists include JD Simo, Alex Orbison, Eric McFadden, Brandon "TAZ" Niederauer, Charlie Starr, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, G Love, Ally Venable, Lamar Williams, and Lily Hiatt. Before the Revival shows, the band is touring extensively in support of their debut album Down To The River, released earlier this year via BMG, receiving extensive attention and praise around the world.

The current tour will see the ABB touring the US and internationally as the band is set to play the famed Byron Bay Bluesfest in Australia

The ABB has also recently announced that they will be supporting Gov't Mule on Dec 27 during their New Year's run in Philadelphia and then Lynyrd Skynyrd on New Year's Eve in Dallas. "We are super excited to be joining our friends Lynyrd Skynyrd on NYE. They are legends and we can't wait to throw down in Dallas" adds Duane Betts.

For all tour info and up to date news on The Allman Betts Band visit allmanbettsband.com.

ALLMAN FAMILY REVIVAL 2019

DECEMBER 7 San Francisco @ The Fillmore

DECEMBER 8 Denver @ The Mission Ballroom

DECEMBER 28 NYC @ The Beacon Theater

ALLMAN FAMILY REVIVAL LINEUP

Robin Zander

Eric Krasno

Charlie Starr

Todd Park Mohr

G Love

Luther Dickinson

Cody Dickinson

Robert Randolph

Jimmy Hall

Samantha Fish

Lamar Williams JR

Ally Venable

Jimmy Vivino

Alex Orbison

JD Simo

Eric McFadden

Lilly Hiatt

TAZ

*Some artists listed will not play all three shows. Check with individual venues for local billing.

THE ALLMAN BETTS BAND ON TOUR

Nov 4 Frankfort, KY @ Grand Theatre

Nov 6 Morgantown, WV @ Metropolitan Theatre

Nov 7 Blacksburg, VA @ Lyric Theatre

Nov 8 Richmond, VA @ The National

Nov 9 Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theatre

Nov 10 Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Nov 13 @ New York, NY Beacon (with Charlie Daniels Band)

Nov 14 Glenside, PA @ Keswick (with Charlie Daniels Band)

Nov 15 Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale (with Charlie Daniels Band)

Nov 16 Waterloo, NY @ The Vine at Del Lago (with Charlie Daniels Band)

Nov 17 Northampton, MA @ The Academy of Music

Dec 7 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore (Allman Family Revival)

Dec 8 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom (Allman Family Revival)

Dec 27 Philadelphia, PA @ Met (With Gov't Mule)

Dec 28 New York, NY Beacon (Allman Family Revival)

Dec 30 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

Dec 31 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)

Feb 5 St. Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theater

Feb 6 Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

Feb 7 Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre

Feb 9 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Feb 11 Syracuse, NY @ Wescott Theater

Feb 12 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

Feb 14 Salisbury, MA @ Blue Ocean Music Hall

Feb 16 Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music hall

Feb 20 Greensboro, NC @ Carolina Theatre

Feb 21 Anniston, AL @ Anniston Performing Arts Center

Mar 4 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center

Mar 6 Phoenix, AZ @ MIM

Apr 9-12 Tyagarah, Australia @ Bluesfest Byron Bay

Apr 23 Cleveland, MS @ Bologna Performing Arts Center

May 2 El Dorado, AR @ First Financial Music Hall

May 6 Florence, SC @ Francis Marion Univerisity PAC

May 9 Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

May 14 Baton Rouge, LA @ Manship Theater

May 15 Lafayette, LA @ Acadiana Center (SOLD OUT)





