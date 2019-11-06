The Allman Betts Band Announce Full Lineup For ALLMAN FAMILY REVIVAL
The Allman Betts Band has officially announced the full artist lineup for the third annual Allman Family Revival.
"These Allman Family Revival shows have become an annual reunion for our musical family. This year, going from just one show in San Francisco to 3 shows including Denver and NYC, is going to be epic. The musicians that have signed on have really upped the ante. We are so stoked to jam with our friends in Dad's honor!" said Devon Allman.
Newly announced artists include JD Simo, Alex Orbison, Eric McFadden, Brandon "TAZ" Niederauer, Charlie Starr, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, G Love, Ally Venable, Lamar Williams, and Lily Hiatt. Before the Revival shows, the band is touring extensively in support of their debut album Down To The River, released earlier this year via BMG, receiving extensive attention and praise around the world.
The current tour will see the ABB touring the US and internationally as the band is set to play the famed Byron Bay Bluesfest in Australia
The ABB has also recently announced that they will be supporting Gov't Mule on Dec 27 during their New Year's run in Philadelphia and then Lynyrd Skynyrd on New Year's Eve in Dallas. "We are super excited to be joining our friends Lynyrd Skynyrd on NYE. They are legends and we can't wait to throw down in Dallas" adds Duane Betts.
For all tour info and up to date news on The Allman Betts Band visit allmanbettsband.com.
ALLMAN FAMILY REVIVAL 2019
DECEMBER 7 San Francisco @ The Fillmore
DECEMBER 8 Denver @ The Mission Ballroom
DECEMBER 28 NYC @ The Beacon Theater
ALLMAN FAMILY REVIVAL LINEUP
Robin Zander
Eric Krasno
Charlie Starr
Todd Park Mohr
G Love
Luther Dickinson
Cody Dickinson
Robert Randolph
Jimmy Hall
Samantha Fish
Lamar Williams JR
Ally Venable
Jimmy Vivino
Alex Orbison
JD Simo
Eric McFadden
Lilly Hiatt
TAZ
*Some artists listed will not play all three shows. Check with individual venues for local billing.
THE ALLMAN BETTS BAND ON TOUR
Nov 4 Frankfort, KY @ Grand Theatre
Nov 6 Morgantown, WV @ Metropolitan Theatre
Nov 7 Blacksburg, VA @ Lyric Theatre
Nov 8 Richmond, VA @ The National
Nov 9 Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theatre
Nov 10 Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
Nov 13 @ New York, NY Beacon (with Charlie Daniels Band)
Nov 14 Glenside, PA @ Keswick (with Charlie Daniels Band)
Nov 15 Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale (with Charlie Daniels Band)
Nov 16 Waterloo, NY @ The Vine at Del Lago (with Charlie Daniels Band)
Nov 17 Northampton, MA @ The Academy of Music
Dec 7 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore (Allman Family Revival)
Dec 8 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom (Allman Family Revival)
Dec 27 Philadelphia, PA @ Met (With Gov't Mule)
Dec 28 New York, NY Beacon (Allman Family Revival)
Dec 30 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
Dec 31 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)
Feb 5 St. Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theater
Feb 6 Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
Feb 7 Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre
Feb 9 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
Feb 11 Syracuse, NY @ Wescott Theater
Feb 12 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
Feb 14 Salisbury, MA @ Blue Ocean Music Hall
Feb 16 Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music hall
Feb 20 Greensboro, NC @ Carolina Theatre
Feb 21 Anniston, AL @ Anniston Performing Arts Center
Mar 4 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center
Mar 6 Phoenix, AZ @ MIM
Apr 9-12 Tyagarah, Australia @ Bluesfest Byron Bay
Apr 23 Cleveland, MS @ Bologna Performing Arts Center
May 2 El Dorado, AR @ First Financial Music Hall
May 6 Florence, SC @ Francis Marion Univerisity PAC
May 9 Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
May 14 Baton Rouge, LA @ Manship Theater
May 15 Lafayette, LA @ Acadiana Center (SOLD OUT)