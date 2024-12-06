The Aces Share New Single 'Jealous'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wrapping up a year of touring around the globe, pop quartet The Aces are closing out the year with a new single - “Jealous.”

“‘Jealous’ is about being the coolest person in the room,” said The Aces of the track. “That often comes with adoration and envy, and we wanted to paint the picture of having unshakable confidence throughout all of it.”

Hailing from Provo, Utah, The Aces were formed by pre-teen sisters Cristal and Alisa Ramirez (lead vocals/guitar and drums), Katie Henderson (lead guitar/vocals), and McKenna Petty (bass). The members of the group were longtime friends, and it didn't take long for them to click as songwriters and musicians. Known for their infectious melodies & emotional honesty, the group has released 3 LP’s where they’ve solidified their sound and space in music.

To date, the group has earned over 250 million career streams; their third LP, Under My Influence alone garnered more than 80 million (including 41 million across DSPs on its lead single ‘Daydream’). Furthermore, The Aces have toured with the likes of 5 Seconds of Summer, X Ambassadors, The Vamps, and COIN, and have played at festivals all over the world, including NY Pride, Lollapalooza, Firefly, Bonnaroo, OUTFEST, Sziget, Pukkelpop and more. In 2024, they opened for Chappell Roan at Kentucky Pride and recently completed a US tour with Goth Babe - rapidly becoming one of pop’s most exciting and authentic voices.

Photo Credit: C.J. Harvey

