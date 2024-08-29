That Kid Taps Harmony Tividad, The Cataracs, and Ayesha Erotica for 'TK ULTRA' Mixtape

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Over the course of his career, underground pop star That Kid has managed to continually reinvent himself. Since first breaking onto the map with his Ayesha Erotica and Slayyyter-collaboration “Dial Tone” (which has accumulated 10 million+ streams), the artist has evolved through distinct eras of the hyperpop movement, and cultivated a devoted audience endeared to his infectious melodic pop sensibilities, bombastic instrumental choices, and irreverent, queer-oriented sense of humor.



In the years since his debut, That Kid has collaborated with artists such as underscores, Chase Icon, BAYLI, and Terror Jr, and headlined performances across North America (including at numerous Boiler Room, Heav3n, and Subculture shows) - achievements that are culminating this fall when That Kid joins modern club-pop icon 6arelyhuman on an upcoming 25-date nationwide tour.

That Kid continues this ascension with his newest mixtape, TK ULTRA - an 11-track package that showcases the artist’s singular songwriting dexterity across an eclectic mix of sounds and styles. Defined by a rave ethos, TK ULTRA combines pounding warehouse beats with a futuristic pop presentation - a liberating, cathartic project designed to be played in the club while reinforcing That Kid as an underground luminary.



Fans got their first taste of TK ULTRA with the project’s lead single “Q.O.S.D”, an Ayesha Erotica-produced song that represents an acute combination of That Kid’s pristine pop charisma with lavish, explosive experimental dance catharsis. Next was “Tila Tequila,” a luminescent club-pop masterclass produced by Latvian beatsmith maniken05 that combined vibrant, futuristic synth sound design with euphoric vocal production and hard-hitting rave drums. After that, he released the underscores-produced “Spencer Needs A Ladder,” a gritty collaboration with 6arelyuman that sees each artist flow seamlessly over an electro-style beat reminiscent of the bloghouse era.

The mixtape’s nightclub atmosphere is exemplified on tracks such as “Casino,” produced by Jack Laboz and gold record-winning producer Jon Santana, and written with David Singer-Vine (member of Terror Jr and former member of superstar production group The Cataracs). Combining deep, pulsating bass lines with scintillating hi-hats and a brooding vocal delivery from That Kid, “Casino” is a strobing, cacophonous club-pop experience.

Jack Laboz and Jon Santana transfer their production skills to another mixtape track, “Butterfly Diamond Jeans,” a sparkly, Eurodance-inspired pop song that exudes a sweet melancholy within an ethereal haze. After that is “Do It All Night,” a thumping, vibrant cover produced by revered hyperpop artist torr. Elegantly continuing the Y2K Euro influences, “Do It All Night” is an acute representation of That Kid’s ability to bridge eras.

Later in the tracklist is maniken05-produced “Just Another Day Redux,” a rave-induced update of That Kid’s Superstar track “Just Another Day.”

TK ULTRA’s infectious charm continues on tracks such as mixtape closer “Dirty Shirley,” a propulsive, raucous pop banger produced by MkX and featuring fellow-underground pop star RYL0.

The project is then rounded out by the relentless kick drums on “Never Choke,” featuring Chase Icon and Jane’s World; the ethereal pop bliss of “Calvin Klein” featuring Harmony (aka Harmony Tividad of Girlpool) and produced by Blood Of Aza; and the raunchy romance of “In The Mouth,” featuring Ayesha Erotica and Baku.

Stylish, immersive, and, most importantly, dripping in ravey fun, TK ULTRA is a bold artistic statement: an experimental electronic pop masterclass that is at once unpredictable and evocative of every quality fans have come to love of That Kid thus far.



Fans can hear songs off of TK ULTRA on the artists upcoming nationwide tour with 6arelyhuman.

THAT KID TOUR DATES 9/17/24: Nashville, TN - Exit/In

9/18/24: Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

9/20/24: Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits

9/21/24: Orlando, FL - The Social

9/22/24: Tampa, FL - Crowbar

9/24/24: Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co.

9/25/24: Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

9/26/24: San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

9/29/24: Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

10/1/24: Los Angeles, Echoplex

10/2/24: San Diego, CA - Voodroom, House Of Blues

10/3/24: San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

10/5/24: Seattle, WA - El Corazon

10/6/24: Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

10/8/24: Denver, CO - Meow Wolf

10/10/24: St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall

10/11/24: Chicago, IL - Avondale

10/12/24: Columbus, OH - Ace Of Cups

10/13/24: Cleveland Heights, OH - Grog Shop

10/16/24: Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

10/17/24: Hamden, CT - The Ballroom at the Outer Space

10/18/24: Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

10/19/24: Ashbury Park, NJ

