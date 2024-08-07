Terra Renae Teams Up With GRAMMY-Award Winner Macy Gray in 'Over and Over Again'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Louisville's own Terra Renae is set to capture hearts with her highly anticipated pop single, "Over and Over Again." Marking the second release following her summer banger, “Party in the Sunshine,” the single represents Terra Renae's ability to connect with listeners through her soulful voice and relatable themes.

"Over and Over Again" discusses how dating can be a constant battle between one's heart and mind. Terra Renae's expressive lyrics, "I hate that I want you, but I still kinda want you," showcase this back-and-forth struggle. "This song explores the challenges of dating and the emotional roller coaster of battling between what your brain tells you to do and what your heart feels," explains Terra Renae. The upbeat track was crafted with the expertise of vocalist and GRAMMY winner Macy Gray and renowned producer Mikal Blue (Colbie Caillat, OneRepublic, Jason Mraz), and beautifully showcases Terra Renae's unique blend of vulnerability and strength. Terra Renae wrote the track alongside a team of accomplished writers, including Blue, Praveen V Arla, Trevan McClure, Darius Coleman, and Josh Conerly. The engineering prowess of Alex Lebowitz and mix engineer Narek Ambar (Jason Derulo, Ashanti, Michale Bublé) adds a polished finish to this danceable track.

Originally from Louisville, Kentucky, Terra Renae's path to music was unconventional. She initially pursued modeling and completed a doctoral degree before a coincidental encounter with GRAMMY-Award winner Macy Gray in Los Angeles, which set her musical career in motion. Recognizing her undeniable talent, Gray stepped in as Terra Renae’s executive producer, facilitating collaborations with top-tier songwriters and producers, deeming her a protege. Her special guest appearances on Gray's fall 2023 tour have already left a lasting impression, and with more music and tour dates on the horizon, 2024 is set to be a breakthrough year for this emerging artist.

"Over and Over Again" is a powerful affirmation of Terra Renae's dedication to authenticity and her desire to create music that resonates deeply with her audience. Stream "Over and Over Again" and stay connected with Terra Renae via her website TerraRenae.com, Instagram @terra.renae, and TikTok @terrarenae.

