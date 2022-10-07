Teri Gender Bender Release 'SATURN SEX' Single

Teri Gender Bender has released the title track from her upcoming EP 'SATURN SEX' out digitally October 21 and physically on December 16 via Clouds Hill. It can be streamed now below.

With 'SATURN SEX', her first solo EP apart from the 'COMPLEXIFY' collection, Teri Gender Bender finally releases her first solo record on vinyl. The second part of the double EP, 'STATE OF FEAR', will be released on December 16 both digitally and physically. Pre-order the double EP here.

On the new song, Teri shares, "["SATURN SEX"] is a manifesto against the big man living in his ideological world...coming to a realization that their goal was never to be protected but rather to be used as a pawn for them to continue their violation of Mother Earth and her ant colonies."

Most known as the front lady for Le Butcherettes, Teri Gender Bender's Avant-garde musical style is showcased at its most poignant and bright on her solo endeavors, and will resonate heavily with those of us crying out for authentic personalities who are proudly, eccentrically, individual.

Her songs all have something in common - they are all lit from within by an inner radiance, wise and freaky, always proud, strong, and sweet at the same time, reminiscent of Björk, wrestling fantastic works of art and pop miniatures from the great moments of intensity and quiet pause that life throws at us.

It is simply impossible to label Teri Gender Bender within a specific genre. This doesn't come as a surprise looking at her musical accomplishments so far: Primarily known for her exceptional performances as frontwoman and multi-instrumentalist of Mexican garage punk band Le Butcherettes, she has also contributed vocals on numerous records for Omar Rodríguez-López, as well as collaborating with musical luminaries such as Melvins and Iggy Pop.

Listen to the new single here:

Teri Gender Bender supporting The Mars Volta - Tour Dates

October 8 - Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT

October 9 - The Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI - ADDED SHOW

October 11 - The Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO - SOLD OUT

October 14 - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA - SOLD OUT

October 15 - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA - SOLD OUT

October 18 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA - SOLD OUT

October 19 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA

October 21 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT

October 22 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT

October 23 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT