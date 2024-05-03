Tenille Arts Releases ﻿'to be honest' Album Ahead of World Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-award-winning singer, songwriter, and entertainer Tenille Arts has released her long-awaited to be honest album, 14 cuts she calls the most important collection of songs in her musical journey thus far. The album is available now on Dreamcatcher Artists and distributed through STEM.

Tenille co-wrote 12 of the 14 songs on to be honest during a challenging period both personally and professionally. After celebrating the highest highs of her career, including making history with her #1 single “Somebody Like That,” she ended up in a difficult place in her life.

“As always, I went to music to process what I was going through,” confessed Tenille. “These 14 songs share a truly honest take of where I’ve been in the past couple of years. I hope that when people listen they know that it’s okay to not be okay sometimes… and that there’s still so much happy and beautiful even in the hard times. I owe my fans something deeply real and I owe myself something deeply real. Thank you for taking the time to listen!"

Her current single, “So Do I,” was written by Demi Lovato, King Henry, Sasha Sloan, and Laura Veltz and produced by Henry. She premiered the song live on the Grand Ole Opry, and it was an immediate add on several Spotify editorial playlists. The Bobby Bones Show featured "So Do I" on the nationally-syndicated WOMEN of iHEARTCOUNTRY, and Garth Brooks’ new powerhouse channel The Big 615 added the single.

Earlier this week, Tenille announced her 27-city to be honest World Tour supporting the new album and “So Do I” single. After opening the Canadian dates of Luke Bryan’s Mind Of A Country Boy Tour in April, she revealed a plethora of headline and support dates criss-crossing the U.S., back into Canada and across the pond for five UK dates.

to be honest Track Listing

“To Be Honest” – Ross Copperman, Emily Weisband, James McNair, Tenille Arts

Produced by Ross Copperman

“So Do I” – King Henry, Demi Lovato, Sasha Sloan, Laura Veltz

Produced by King Henry

“Wonder Woman” – Alex Kline, Tenille Arts, Allison Veltz Cruz

Produced by Alex Kline

“Dying To Be Pretty” – Jesse Frasure, Jessi Jo Dillon, Tenille Arts

Produced by Alex Kline and Jesse Frasure

“Something I Can Cry To” – Jesse Frasure, Jessi Jo Dillon, Tenille Arts

Produced by Alex Kline and Jesse Frasure

“How Do You Sleep” – Sasha Sloan, Henry Agincourt Allen, Tenille Arts

Produced by King Henry

“People Change” – Chris Lacorte, Emily Weisband, Tenille Arts

Produced by Ross Copperman

“Want Her Back” – Tenille Arts, Scott Stepakoff, Aaron Eshuis

Produced by Ross Copperman

“Next Best Thing” – Emily Weisband, Ross Copperman, Tenille Arts

Produced by Ross Copperman

“Call Me When You Get Home Friends” – Tenille Arts, Alex Kline, Trannie Anderson

Produced by Alex Kline

“Mama’s Eyes” – Tenille Arts, Alex Kline, Trannie Anderson

Produced by Alex Kline

“Summer Don’t Go” – Allison Veltz Cruz, Jordan Reynolds, Tenille Arts

Produced by Ross Copperman

“Jealous of Myself” (feat. LeAnn Rimes) – Emily Weisband, Trevor Rosen, John Byron

Produced by Nathan Chapman

“Last Time Last” (feat. Maddie & Tae) – Tenille Arts, Alex Kline, Allison Veltz Cruz, Trannie Anderson

Produced by Alex Kline

About Tenille Arts:

Born and raised in the small prairie town of Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Tenille Arts picked up the guitar and penned her first song at age 13 and has been performing nonstop ever since. She has racked up over half a billion streams and garnered over 750,000 digital followers in a relatively short period of time. Her critically-acclaimed Love, Heartbreak, & Everything In Between album yielded her first #1 single, “Somebody Like That,” which is certified double platinum. The single made history as the first #1 Country song written, produced and performed by all females and was the first Country song by a Canadian artist to reach #1 in the U.S. since 2007 and first Canadian female to hit #1 since Terri Clark in 2004. Her Girl To Girl album was released in 2021, and her “Back Then, Right Now” single was her first to be released simultaneously in Canada and the U.S. Her 2024 14-song to be honest album leads with the stunning single, “So Do I,” written by Demi Lovato, Sasha Sloan, Laura Veltz and King Henry. In 2022, Tenille was nominated by the ACM Awards for New Female Artist of the Year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards for Best New Country Artist, the CMT Music Awards for Female Video and Breakthrough Video of the Year, and she won the MusicRow Award for “Breakthrough Artist of the Year” and the AIMP 2022 “Rising Artist-Writer of the Year Award.”

In Canada, she won the Canadian Country Music Association’s “Rising Star Award,” she has taken home three SASK Music Awards and 18 trophies from the Saskatchewan Country Music Association including the “Female Artist Achievement Award.”

She has made an unprecedented three appearances performing original songs on the top-rated ABC TV show The Bachelor and has performed on the TODAY Show, Kelly Clarkson Show and more. She opened tours for Luke Bryan, Lady A, Scotty McCreery, Jordan Davis, and Lee Brice in the U.S. and Canada and for Luke Combs as part of C2C in London and Glasgow.

