Tenacious D Release First New Original Song in Five Years

The track is a celebratory, country-leaning banger called “Video Games."

Tenacious D - the greatest band in the world, comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass - are thrilled to release their first new original song in five years. The track is a celebratory, country-leaning banger called "Video Games," and is undeniably one of the greatest songs in the band's greatest catalog of greatest hits.

A brilliant animated video for the song, created by Oney Plays, is also out today. Directed by both Adam Paloian, an Emmy-nominated director (SpongeBob SquarePants and The Cuphead Show), and Chris "Oney" O'Neill (known for his online animations and his YouTube show "Oney Plays"), the music video brings video game-ified versions of our dynamic duo to life in classic and hilarious ways.

Says the duo about the new track, "It's about growing up and leaving childish things behind...But then realizing that video games are more than just mindless toys....in fact they can be a true expression of huge ideas that belong in the pantheon of great works of art! It's about time someone defended the honor and integrity of this bold new horizon. Leave it to the greatest band in the world...Tenacious D!!!"

Says director Chris "Oney" O'Neill about the video, "I have only been to 2 concerts in my life, and they were both Tenacious D shows. It's a real honor to work with Jack and Kyle, although I do feel bad about shooting Kyle's penis off via animation."

Adds director Adam Paloian, "It was fun throwing Jack and Kyle's characters into different video game worlds; we tried to make use of every shot by cramming in gags and references to classic games from our childhood."

Tenacious D are currently playing sold out shows around the world. A list of the band's tour dates are below.

Full Tour Dates:

5/11/23 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

5/13/23 - St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

6/2/23 - Nuremberg, Germany @ Rock im Park

6/3/23 - Nurburg, Germany @ Rock Am Ring

6/4/23 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlin

6/6/23 - Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle

6/7/23 - Berlin, Germany @ Zitadelle

6/8/23 - Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock Festival

6/10/23 - Milan, Italy @ Carroponte

6/12/23 - Zurich, Switzerland @ The Hall

6/13/23 - Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

6/14/23 - Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Ahoy

6/16/23 - London, England @ O2 Arena

6/18/23 - Clisson, France @ Hellfest Open Air Festival

Photo Credit: Travis Shinn




