Telly Release Debut EP 'EPISODE 1'

Electronic synth-pop band telly has today released their debut EP, EPISODE 1. The EP features four brand new tracks, including previous singles “BLINK,” “Arena Gates,” and “Broken Heart Baby.”

﻿Speaking on the creation of the EP the duo share, “EPISODE 1 is an escapist reflection of the relentless digital landscape.”

To celebrate the release of EPISODE 1, telly will be performing live on release day. Join the band at Gold Sounds in Brooklyn, New York on October 11 at 7:30pm ET to hear songs from the new EP live, with support from Couch Prints, Chroma, & Jand.

About telly

From a natural serendipity honed over several years, the New York synth-pop duo telly was born. Shlee, a Burlington, VT native, and Mix, an LA native, bonded over a love of electronica and a penchant for a maximalist sonic palette. Drawing from elements of dream pop, shoegaze, and electronic pop, their style has often been deemed “dreamy yet danceable,” which they take no offense to.

Their latest single, BLINK, is the first offering from their debut EP, aptly named EPISODE 1, foreshadowing a glitchier and hazier direction than their synth-based debut single, Rearview. Call it clickbait, call it short attention span, call it thrill-seeking - the years spent building to this EP were marked by throwing out any idea that didn't feel intoxicatingly exciting, leaving us with 4 songs that exhibit the duo's energetic stylistic precision.

Photo Credit: Jenny Alice Watts