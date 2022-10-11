Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Taylor Tomlinson Announces 2023 Dates of the 'Have It All' Tour

Tickets go on sale Oct. 14, 2022 at 10 a.m. local.

Oct. 11, 2022  

Taylor Tomlinson has announced the 2023 dates of The Have It All Tour. The comedian's perspective possesses a degree of wisdom that's typically earned with age.

Named to Forbes' 2021 class of 30 Under 30, her Quarter-Life Crisis special went on to earn unanimous critical praise with the Washington Post calling her "your favorite quarantine-watch" and Newsweek opining she is "undeniably hilarious" and "wise beyond her years."

Taylor Tomlinson's witty perspective on navigating adulthood has undertones of wisdom, typically earned with age. Watching Tomlinson gives you the same comfort as a Swift concert or a Broadway show that's been on for years. This is a professional. This performance will be ultra-produced. You do not need to be anxious."

The Los Angeles Times observes, "Even when she's navigating painful waters, she can't help but find the humor... her wit and pinpoint delivery reveal both an incisive writer and also a talented actor."

The Have It All 2023 Tour Dates

Jan. 13, 2023 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston PAC
Jan. 14, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - - Cobb Energy Centre
Jan. 20, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre
Jan. 21, 2023 - Chicago, IL - - The Chicago Theatre
Feb. 3, 2023 - Boston, MA - - Boch Center Wang Theatre
Feb. 4, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - - Benedum Center
Feb. 24, 2023 - Memphis, TN - - Orpheum Theatre
Feb. 25, 2023 - Houston, TX - - Cullen Performance Hall
March 4, 2023 - Dallas, TX - - Majestic Theatre
March 17, 2023 - Columbus, OH - - Palace Theatre
March 18, 2023 - Cleveland, OH - - Playhouse Square
March 24, 2023 - San Antonio, TX - - Majestic Theatre
March 25, 2023 - Austin, TX - - Bass Concert Hall
March 31, 2023 - Greenville, SC - - Peace Center
April 1, 2023 - Durham, NC - - DPAC
April 21, 2023 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Parker Playhouse
April 22, 2023 - Tampa, FL - - Tampa Theatre
April 29, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Pantages
May 6, 2023 - San Diego, CA - - San Diego Civic Theatre
May 12, 2023 - Fresno, CA - - Saroyan Theatre
May 13, 2023 - Oakland, CA - - Paramount Theatre
June 2, 2023 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Performance Hall
June 3, 2023 - Milwaukee, WI - - The Riverside Theater
June 9, 2023 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center
June 10, 2023 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

The New York Times opines, comedian Taylor Tomlinson "demonstrates tight joke writing, carefully honed act-outs and a ruthless appetite for laughs" in her second hour-long special, Look At You, now streaming on Netflix.

Filmed last December at the historic Wilbur Theater in Boston, Look At You is an evolution of the Forbes' 30 Under 30 star's Quarter-Life Crisis that debuted on Netflix March of 2020. Her first hour-long special went on to be named "Best of 2020" by New York Times, Decider, Paste and earned unanimous critical praise with the Washington Post calling her "your favorite quarantine-watch" and Newsweek dubbing her "undeniably hilarious."

With appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, CBS This Morning, Kelly Clarkson and more, the woman Mashable calls "whip-smart and spectacularly cynical" and Variety Magazine names a Top 10 Comics to Watch is currently headlining her nationwide theater tour, Deal With It.

