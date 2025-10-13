Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' Smashes Records with Biggest First Week in Music History

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, has earned the biggest first week in music history with over 4 million U.S. and 5.5 million global album-equivalent units. Upon release, the album shattered records and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The Life of a Showgirl amassed more than 1.5 billion global streams, securing the largest debut of 2025.

In a statement, Taylor Swift commented, “I’ll never forget how excited I was in 2006 when my first album sold 40,000 copies in its first week. I was 16 and couldn’t even fathom that that many people would care enough about my music to invest their time and energy into it. Since then I’ve tried to meet and thank as many people as I could who have given me the chance to chase this insane dream. Here we are all these years later and a hundred times that many people showed up for me this week. I have 4 million thank you’s I want to send to the fans, and 4 million reasons to feel even more proud of this album than I already was. Thank you for going out to celebrate this project in the movie theaters, investing in vinyl, streaming, watching the video, buying CDs, reading the poems I wrote inside the packaging, and immersing yourselves in The Life of a Showgirl. I’ll cherish this feeling forever.”

On the Billboard 200, The Life of a Showgirl has posted the largest sales week for any album in US music history. It also marks Swift’s 15th No. 1 album, breaking the record for the most No. 1 albums in the 21st century. The track “The Fate of Ophelia” is Swift's 13th #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 and set the record for the most daily and weekly streams of any song in Spotify history.

The album itself has achieved the largest standard edition debut in Spotify history with 250 million streams. Swift now holds the top 19 biggest song debuts and the top 4 biggest album debuts in Spotify history. "The Fate of Ophelia” also became the fastest song to surpass 100 million streams.

Released on October 5, The Life of a Showgirl arrived on the same day as Swift's "release party" film event, which debuted in theaters. The theatrical evenr includes the exclusive world premiere of “The Fate of Ophelia” music video, along with Behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot, Brand-new lyric videos, and never-before-seen personal reflections from Swift on songs from her 12th studio album.

About Taylor Swift

Having sold over 200 million records globally, Taylor Swift is one of the best-selling musicians, the most-streamed female artist on Spotify, and the only act to have five albums with first-week sales of over one million copies in the US. She has been featured in listicles such as Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time, Billboard's Greatest of All Time Artists, the Time 100, and Forbes Celebrity 100. Among her accolades are 14 Grammy Awards, including three Album of the Year wins; a Primetime Emmy Award; 40 American Music Awards; 49 Billboard Music Awards; 30 MTV Video Music Awards; three IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year awards; and 101 Guinness World Records. Honored with titles such as Artist of the Decade and Woman of the Decade, Swift is an advocate for artists' rights and women's empowerment.

In 2023, Swift set off on a wildly successful tour, taking her to 54 cities across the world. A concert film was filmed in August of 2023 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Before the extended version arrived on Disney+ as "Taylor's Version," the theatrical release became the highest-grossing concert film of all time.

A new Disney+ docuseries, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era, will offer an intimate look at Taylor’s life during the tour, as she made headlines and thrilled fans around the world. In addition, the series spotlights performers, family members, and friends, including Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed SHeeran, and Florence Welch, offering never-before-seen insight into what it took to create a phenomenon. Alongside a full concert film, the series debuts on December 12 on Disney+.

In 2024, Swift's eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, was released. The album broke numerous records, including the highest single-day and weekly streams on Spotify, as well as 17 weeks at the top of the Billboard 200. The original version of the album contained 16 tracks, featuring collaborations with artists Post Malone and Florence + The Machine. She quickly followed it up with a second volume, making the release a double album.