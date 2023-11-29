Taylor Swift Drops 'You're Losing Me' on Streaming Platforms

Taylor Swift has put "You're Losing Me" on streaming platforms.

Swift originally released the song as a CD-only bonus track for "Midnights" during her New Jersey run of "Eras Tour" dates. Now, to celebrate being Spotify and Apple Music's top artist of 2023, the Grammy-winner is sharing it everywhere.

The song was included on the "Midnights (Til the Dawn Edition)," released in May. The deluxe album also features more of Lana Del Rey on "Snow on the Beach" and the fan-favorite "Hits Different" track, which was previously only available on a CD sold at Target. Ice Spice also joins Swift for a remix of "Karma."

Aside from Midnights, Swift recently released "1989 (Taylor's Version)" in October. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style." It followed "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)."

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. In November 2021, Swift released her version of "Red." "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021.

Listen to "You're Losing Me" here: